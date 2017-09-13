Ron Clark records low gross of 75

Gerry Fagan

Special to the News

It was a very warm day on the links this past Sunday! Almost too hot for golf, if that’s possible.

Speaking of hot, Ron Clark was on fire, recording a spectacular gross 75. Preben Rasmussen also carded a 75, no big deal there, he does that all the time. The third low gross went to Jim Proteau, firing a smooth 78.

Here’s where it gets interesting. On the net side, we have a bunch of 68’s, with Gerry Fagan emerging the winner by retrogression, followed by Cal Davies, Jack Sparks, Steve White and Steve Pointon.

The closest to the pins were recorded by Cal Davies on no. 2, Darrell Van Os on no. 4—who also took home $25 for the charity closest to the pin—Ron Cark on no. 13 and Don MacGowan on no. 17.

Next Sunday, Sept. 10 is a sponsored event, with a twist. The sponsor wishes to remain anonymous.

This will be a flighted event. Handi-caps 13 and under will play from the Blue/White combination course. Handi-caps 14 and over will play from the white tees. Both flights will have gross and net prizes. There will be closest to the pins in both flights, also the money pots and charity will be in play. Please sign up individually, as every effort will be made to keep players playing from the same tees.

The entry fee will be $15 and the shotgun start is at 8 a.m.