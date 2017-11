School District 70 holds cross country meet

PHOTO SUBMITTED Cross Country The SD70 Cross Country Meet took place last week. Full results will be available online.

Alberni Valley elementary schools take part in cross country events

The SD70 Cross Country Meet took place on Wednesday, Oct. 25, with students from elementary schools across School District 70 taking part.

The final results are listed below:

Grade 5 and under Girls’ Division:

Yemaya Windle – Wickaninnish

Marissa Burrows – AES

Kate Basra – Howitt

Nya Wheatley – Maquinna

Jenisha Feyi – JPII

Lucia Sutherland – JPII

Amy Clark – Wood

Ayla Killins – Wickanninish

Bryn Walter-Parker – JPII

Jayda Swanson – Neill

Grade 5 and under Boys’ Division:

Jayden Miguez – Maquinna

Kyle Ralston – AES

Ryder Hewitt – Maquinna

Riley Mitchell – Neill

Brendan Abbot – Neill

Joel Dorn – Howitt

Keiran Veilleux – Ecole des Grands Cedres

Dominik Parac – JPII

Kaiden Whyte – Neill

Tanner Hewitt – Maquinna

Grade 6/7 Girls’ Division:

Olivia Rhodes – UES

Sophia Rodgers – Wickaninnish

Tillly Rodgers – Wickaninnish

Destiny Martin – Dunn

Kayla Blake – Wickaninnish

Danica Britton – Howitt

Lauren Clark – Wood

Christina Kuzma Wells – Ecole des Grands Cedres

Chayse Griffith – Howitt

Shalaine Walker – Neill

Grade 6/7 Boys’ Division:

Nicholas Cross – Maquinna

Parker Mckay – Wood

Ethan Ritchie – JPII

Blake Neuwirth – Wood

Maxon Cannon – UES

Hudson Swann – UES

Sam Gentleman – JPII

Kai Bray – UES

Tony Fred Cranmer – Haahuupayak

Alvin Feyi – JPII

Team Results:

Maquinna/ Wickaninnish

JPII

UES

Wood

Howitt