Seven Port Alberni players set to compete for Bulldogs’ roster

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs will begin the final stages of firming up their roster for the 2017/18 British Columbia Hockey League season when the team’s main training camp opens at Weyerhaeuser Arena on Monday, Aug. 21.

This year’s camp will run until Thursday, Aug. 24 when the Bulldogs will hold their annual Red vs. White Game.

The inter-squad contest will feature the top 40 players from main camp and serve as the final opportunity for potential Bulldogs to impress the team’s coaching staff prior to their exhibition opener 24 hours later.

The Bulldogs are thrilled that this year’s main camp will feature seven players from Port Alberni. Forwards; Foster Martin, Noah Fatur, Wyatt Selva, Willie Daigneault and Jerzy Gus, plus defenceman Ezra Paddock and goaltender Jaysen MacLean, will all be stating their case to make their hometown team.

Camp will open on the morning of Monday, Aug. 21 with registration and an introductory meeting before game action kicks off at 9 a.m. Bulldogs fans are invited to attend all on-ice sessions.

2017 Main Camp Schedule

Monday, Aug. 21

7:30 a.m. – Player registration (arena lobby )

8 a.m. – Introductory meeting (upstairs Mezzanine)

9 a.m. – Game #1 (Black vs. White)

11:15 a.m. – Game #2 (Gold vs. Blue)

5 p.m. – Game #3 (Black vs. Gold)

7:15 p.m. – Game #4 (White vs. Blue)

Tuesday, Aug. 22

8 a.m. – Game #5 (Black vs. Blue)

10:15 a.m. – Game #6 (White vs. Gold)

2 p.m. – Education seminar (upstairs Mezzanine)

4 p.m. – Game #7 (Black vs. White)

6:15 p.m. – Game #8 (Gold vs. Blue)

Wednesday, Aug. 23

8 a.m. – Game #9 (Black vs. Blue)

10:15 a.m. – Game #10 (White vs. Gold)

5 p.m. – Practice (Team #1)

6:30 p.m. – Practice (Team #2)

Thursday, Aug. 24

9:30 a.m. – Morning skate (Team #1)

10:30 a.m. – Morning skate (Team #2)

7 p.m. – Red vs.White Inter-Squad game