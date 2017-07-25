Sproat Lake Regatta winners announced

This year, 27 participants singed up to race the quarter-mile long strip for the fourth revival of the Sproat Lake Regatta.

The drag boat races took place on the lake on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16.

Race categories vary from 10 horsepower and under, up to 260 horsepower and above.

The winner of the 40 hp and under class was Neil Peffers with his son, Al Peffers, both of Port Alberni, taking runner up. The winner of the 200 hp and under stock was Al Peffers with Dennis Griffin as runner up. For the 200 hp and under Pro Stock Al Peffers took first place. The winner of the 260 hp and under superstock was Paul Fraser with Al Peffers as runner up.

In the Jet boat races, Tyler Mearns took first place and Curtis Hudie runner up. The winner of the flat bottom V Drive race was Stan Kujala of Port Alberni and Ryan Buss took runner up. For the unlimited outboard class, Paul Fraser took first place and Al Peffers runner up. Winning the unlimited outboard green race was Curtis Hudie and runner up was Jake Kimmerly. In the Unlimited class, Tyler Mearns took first place and Ryan Buss runner up.

In the Formula 40 races, Neil Peffers took first place, Quin Stacey came in second and Ashton Stacey in third.

In the Formula 1 category, Mike Nass took first place for the second year in a row, Kyle Maskall took placed second and Ashton Stacey third.

A novice trophy was won by Curtis Hudie, the entertainer trophy went to Ryan Buss, longest tow went to Mike McLellan of Kelowna, most professional team trophy was won by Mike McLellan, the hard luck trophy went to Mo Davidson and the best pit crew went to Tyler Mearns.

In addition, the annual Sproat Lake Poker Run was held on Saturday, July 15 with 100 entrants along with their fellow boating friends.

The run is a leasurely three hour boating cruise to five locations around the lake to pick up poker hand playing cards. Their hands are reviewed by a very experienced poker player at the wind-up location hosted by the Fish N Duck Pub.

Al Broen of local Brown’s Roofing won first prize with second place going to Ashley Drake of Vancouver and third to Greg McKnight of Port Alberni. Approximately 50 per cent of the entrants were from Vancouver and Victoria.