Stewart swings a hole in one

On Saturday, Aug. 19, Ted Stewart aced Number 2. The way Stewart tells it, he stepped on the tee around 8 a.m., with his trusty seven iron in hand. He took a mighty swing, it was a high arcing shot headed towards the green. The ball landed about four feet past the hole and sucked back, coming to rest at the bottom of the cup. The fact of the matter is, According to his playing partners, Stewart couldn’t see a thing as the sun was shinning in his face and had no idea where the ball was. At any rate congratulations Ted, Well done.

In other Men’s Club activities, Sunday was an altered course event, sponsored by Van Isle Ford. There were some very hard holes as well as a couple of easy holes.

In the No. 1 spot, with a score of 59, was the team of Sam Parhar, Jim Rhodes, Jerry White and Masami Hirayama. Second place, and coming in with a score of 60, was the group of Cory Nielson, Ron Clark, Ron Barker and Gerry Fagan. Third spot with a score of 62, went to the team of Chad Wutke, Darrell Vanos, Jerry Swaney and Al Wright.

In fourth place, coming in with 64, was the team of Ted Stewart, Jim Peterson, Devin Cusson and Tylor Smith. Also with 64, was Craig Acland, Mark Anderson, Dave Mann and Chad Anker. In sixth spot, also with 64, was Lloyd Fairley, Wayne Johnstone, Don MacGowan and Paul Saulnier.

Next came Preben Rasmussen, Cal Davies, Phil Anker and Vic Carlton. Next it was Bill Barrett, Steve White, Brent Stolth and Don Grill, followed by Glen Trask, Steve Pointon, Bill Bjornson and Adam Nickel. The final prize went to Chris Owen, Dan Cheetham, Jack Sparks and Darren Van Dyk.

The closet to the pins were divided into two categories; high handi-cap and low handi-cap. On No. 2 low was Glen Trask with high going to Brent Stolth. On No. 4 low went to Preben Rasmussen and high was Jerry White. On No. 6 high went to Vic Carlton, with the low going to Chad Wutke. Holes No. 13 and 17 were team closet to the pin, with Jim Rhodes team winning on 13 and Preben Rasmussen team on 17.