Tlu-piich holds slow and fast-pitch games

Five mixed slo-pitch teams and five men’s fast-pitch teams battled it out

The 35th annual Tlu-piich games in Port Alberni closed last weekend with a softball tournament at Recreation Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Five mixed slo-pitch teams and five men’s fast-pitch teams battled it out over two days for a chance for the top spots.

Slo-pitch results:

1. Hightimes

2. Gold River Hawks

3. Huu-ay-aht

Most sportsmanlike team: Wolfpack

MVP: Shane Fraser (Hightimes)

Slo-pitch All Stars

Crystal Little (Hightimes), Belinda Frank (Hightimes), TJ (Hightimes), Wayne Hinchcliff (Hawks), Dwight Amos, Tracy Amos (Hawks), Daniel Savey (Hawks), Conrad Young (Huu-ay-aht), Steph Williams (Huu-ay-aht)

Men’s fast pitch results:

1. Hawks

2. Thunder

3. Howlers

Most sportsmanlike team: Native Sons

MVP: Steve Davidson (Hawks)

Fast Pitch All Stars

Mike Samuel (Hawks), Ivan Thomas (Hawks), Keith Thomas (Hawks),

Matt Underwood (Hawks), Vance Sieber (Thunder), Rudy Watts Jr. (Thunder), Chris Lambert (Thunder), Lee Lucas (Howlers), Deon Steinhauer (Howlers).