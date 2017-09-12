Try curling for free at Alberni Valley Curling Club

Summer might not be officially over, but the leaves are starting to fall, the weather is changing—and the ice is in at the Alberni Valley Curling Club.

The curling club will host a free night of curling on Friday, Sept. 22 from 7–8 p.m. for people to come and check out the sport. They’re encouraging people ages 10 and up to come out and try.

They are also holding a “Learn to Curl” series on Tuesdays starting Sept. 26 and running until Oct. 24. Five, one-hour sessions, from 7–8 p.m., cost $35 per person for ages 10 and up.

The curling club is located at 3250 Ninth Ave. To register or for more information, please call 250-723-3111.