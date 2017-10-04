Tyee Club wraps up ladder season

There were 191 adult and junior anglers during the season

The Alberni Valley Tyee Club wrapped up a successful 2017 Ladder Season on Sept. 10, immediately followed by a wind up barbecue for participants held at Clutesi Haven Marina.

Presentations of cash prizes sponsored by the Tyee club were handed out for the top three heaviest chinook caught during the season by a Tyee Club member. Participants who qualified and weighed in and registered salmon 18 lbs and over were eligible for donated hidden draw prizes of their choosing from an array of displayed prizes and prize packages.

There was 191 adult and junior anglers during the season with the following winners in top adult and junior categories.

Top Chinook Adult category:

1st Devon Harach (29.7) $1,500

2nd Bob Babych (29.6) $1,000

3rd Bob Matlock (28.2) $500

Top Chinook Junior category:

First: Cayden Tremblay (24.0) $500

Second:Grayson Erickson (22.0) $300

Third: Colby Erickson (20.5) $100

Hidden adult and junior door prize of a Shimano rod and reel package donated by Murphys Sports Fishing Adventures was won by Paul Rhodenizer and Colby Erickson.

Honorable mention of heaviest weekly weights during the season. The first week no fish were recorded in either adult or junior categories:

Adults:

Week two: Bud Schmidt (27.4) followed by Jules Tuinstra (22.9) Colin Nicholson (26.1) Devon Harach (29.7) Bob Babych (29.6) Bud Pedersen (23.6) Bob Matlock (28.2)

Juniors:

Week 2 Alex Jasken (19.2) followed by Grayson Erickson (18.4) Danica Schwager (19.9) Cayden Tremblay (24.0) Grayson Erickson (22.0).