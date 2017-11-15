West Coast slam successful, despite frost delay

The first annual West Coast Slam was a huge success on Sunday, Nov. 5.

52 players teed it up after a two hour frost delay. The club captains sent out a notice on Saturday saying the shotgun wouldn’t happen until 11 a.m.

For the second time this year, the men’s club invited the ladies to join us in an event. I think all would agree the ladies added a little something special to the tournament.

Coming first with a net score of 27 was the foursome of Jack Sparks, Bill Bjornson, Darren Van Dyk and Bob Vandermolen. Next, there was a three-way tie with a score of 27.1 between the teams of Ted Stewart, Wolf Suhr, Chazz Lazorko and Ned Stewart, the team of Steve Evens, Ralph Fridfinson, Sue Jones and AC Potter, and the team of Gerry White, Lloyd Fairley, Devin Cusson and Gerry Fagan.

In fifth place was the group of Tylo Smith, Kath Stolth, Art Fowler and Leona Fowler. Coming 6th was Cheri Williams, Toni Clackson, Chase Shiner and Les Johnson. Next was the team of Jim Rhodes, Gayle Rhodes, Ron Barker and Jeannette Barker.

The eighth spot went to Wendy Lucas, Brian Douillard, Rose Chretien and Henry Chretien. The final prize went to the team of Mike Savard, Chris Owen, Matt Mesic and Kyle Luchinski.

There were three closest to the pins up for grabs. On No. 1 there was a shoot out, which was won by Chris Owen. No 2 was won by Preben Rasmussen. On the lengthened 7th hole, Devin Cusson managed to chip in on his third shot for the win.

On behalf of the men’s club I would like to thank the club captains Preben Rasmussen and Cal Davies for providing us with an exciting and interesting year of golf, especially when it comes to altering the course. Well done gentlemen!

Next up will be the Grey Cup Tournament and party, hosted by the Alberni Golf Club. This will a nine hole event held on Nov. 26.

Previous story
Team B.C. wins second straight bronze at nationals

Just Posted

McLean Mill society hosts weddings, events

When the McLean Mill Society took over control of the McLean Mill… Continue reading

Several vehicles damaged in high speed crash in Port Alberni

Accident occurred early Tuesday morning on the corner of Third Avenue and bute Street

Site C handling verges on scandalous: de Jong

Liberal leadership hopeful says he can rebuild free-enterprise coalition

Pacific Coastal Airlines adds daily flight to Tofino

Daily afternoon flights from Vancouver to Tofino will begin April 3

‘We’re trying to advocate for safety’

Grandview Road residents ask city of Port Alberni for a safe place to walk

VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Australians vote Yes to endorse gay marriage

Australia’s same-sex marriage postal survey: 61.6% yes, 38.4% no

Storm forces ferry to be re-routed

The ferry corporation cancelled two scheduled sailings in and out of Tsawwassen on Tuesday night

Dozens pay tribute to murdered Victoria teen Reena Virk

Father advises gatherers to maintain a dialogue with their children as they reach adolescence and seek independence

Vancouver Island woman draws portrait of B.C. fire chief who was swept away by floods

‘I felt their loss, and wanted to reach out to them’ says Harpaul Nandhra.

West Coast slam successful, despite frost delay

The first annual West Coast Slam was a huge success on Sunday,… Continue reading

VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to receive $1.5M

The funding will support the creation of a standardized system for first responders across Canada

Protection service officer at Cowichan Hospital gets award for handling man with knife

Charles Kraeling honoured for his heroic actions at the health facility during an incident in July.

Most Read

  • West Coast slam successful, despite frost delay

    The first annual West Coast Slam was a huge success on Sunday,…