Young skaters hone skills at ramp camp

The fifth annual Ramp Camp for Kids kicked of on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Arrowvale Farm and Campground, where young, aspiring skateboarders got the chance to ride a mini ramp and a 2,000 sq. foot cement skate park.

The kids’ camp began in the wake of Jamie Collins’ death in 2012. Collins, who grew up in Port Alberni had a passion for skateboarding and began the Vancouver Island skateboard company, Instrumental Skateboards, in 2007 with his best friend Brandon Wells.

Wells continues to organize the event where kids can come and learn new tricks from the older generation.