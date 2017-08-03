Young Valley runner brings home medals

Emily Hunt received three bronze medals and two personal best records

A young runner has come home with a few medals after representing Port Alberni in the BC Junior Development Track and Field Championships earlier this month.

Thirteen-year-old Emily Hunt was in Surrey on July 21-23, competing with athletes from all over the province.

She came away with three bronze medals and two personal best records.

Emily has been running for three years now. She started out at the track and field meets at her elementary school.

“I did the school track meets and I got first,” she said. “I really enjoyed it, so I decided to join.”

A former member of the Alberni Valley Track and Field Club, Emily was running as an unattached athlete, but was the only runner representing Port Alberni in the tournament.

“She’s had a tremendous amount of support from our community,” said her father, Dave Hunt.

She finished with 2:34 in the 800m (a personal best), 4:04 in the 1200m (a personal best) and 7:44 in the 2000m.

“It was really fun,” she said. “I was really proud because I got personal bests and third in all my events.”

Emily said she prefers running longer races. “The longer the better,” she declared.

