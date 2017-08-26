A Day in the Park with Kristi

Family and friends of Kristi Dobson gathered at Williamson Park on Bishop Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 26 to hold a Terry Fox Foundation fundraiser in her memory.

Dobson participated in 35 straight Terry Fox runs, and there are already plans to participate in the Terry Fox Run this year to carry on Kristi’s legacy.

The event featured a number of vendors, a silent auction and raffle, a BBQ and kids’ activities, with all proceeds going towards the Terry Fox Foundation.

The Port Alberni Terry Fox Run will take place on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. starting at the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293. There are three routes around Kitsuksis Dyke: 2 km, 5 km and 10 km.