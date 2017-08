It’s hot enough to break records in the Alberni Valley, but is it hot enough to fry an egg?

AV News editor Susie Quinn attempts to fry an egg on a car. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

With temperatures skyrocketing across the Island this week, staff at the Alberni Valley News decided to accept a challenge from the Campbell River Mirror and attempt to fry an egg on a car.

It didn’t go as well as expected:

Port Alberni broke a 2009 heat record this week, with a high of 36.8 degrees on Wednesday, August 2.