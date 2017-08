Air tankers and skimmers worked to contain a one hectare fire north of Great Central Lake on Friday.

BC Wildfire Service released a video yesterday of airtankers and skimmers containing a one-hectare wildfire north of Great Central Lake.

The air support, according to a tweet, used 22,720 L of retardant and 390,000L of suppressant to help contain the fire.

The fire, as of Saturday afternoon, was not considered out of control, according to Coastal Fire Centre, and was 30 per cent contained.