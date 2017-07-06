VIDEO: Alberni Valley takes on Tri-Conic Challenge

Participants ran the train, biked the boat and swam the plane over Canada Day Long weekend.

This weekend, Port Alberni hosted its first Tri-Conic Challenge, a triathlon focusing on three of the Valley’s most famous icons: the 1929 Baldwin Steam Train, the 1958 MV Frances Barkley Boat and the 1945 Martin Mars Water Bomber Plane.

The challenge was put together by the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce and funded by the Government of Canada, through a Canada 150 grant.

The event started on Canada Day, with a running race against the steam train to McLean Mill. On day two, particpants biked against the Frances Barkley to Bamfield. On day three, swimmers took on Sproat Lake, the original home of the Martin Mars.