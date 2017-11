The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

A well-preserved copy of the comic that first featured Superman is heading for auction.

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head.

It’s expected to sell for up to US$1.2M. A costume worn by Christopher Reeve is also up for auction.

Superman was co-created by Canadian Joe Shuster, and turns 80 next year.

Superman joins Batman and Wonder Woman in the “Justice League” movie.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.