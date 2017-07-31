Alisa Clydesdale gives a wave during the women’s wakeskate event at the British Columbia Provincial Wakeboard Championships at the Sproat Lake Water Sports Association on Sunday, July 30. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

VIDEO: Riding the waves at Sproat Lake

Sproat Lake hosted the British Columbia Provincial Wakeboard Championships last weekend

The Sproat Lake Water Sports Association hosted the British Columbia Provincial Wakeboard Championships from July 28-30.

Wakeboarders and wakeskaters from all over the province had a chance to ride the waves at Sproat Lake.

