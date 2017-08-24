VIDEO: Teddy Bear Picnic draws more than 100 to McLean Mill

Guests came from as far as Saskatoon to take part in the Alberni Valley adventure

More than a hundred people took the diesel engine out to McLean Mill National Historic Site for the Teddy Bear Picnic on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The event featured stories, a scavenger hunt, crafts, games and a live puppet show that told the history of McLean Mill.

A special surprise came from the Vaiaso-Vanidour family, visiting from Saskatoon. The family took the train out to McLean Mill one year ago and became some of the mill’s biggest fans.

“We had so much fun that we ended up buying the CD and learning all the songs,” said Maria Vaiaso.

The family performed a song from the Tin Pants Theatre Co. for those gathered at the Visitor’s Centre.

