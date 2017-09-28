West Coast Dragon Boat Society holds fall regatta

Sonja Drinkwater

Alberni Valley News

West Coast Dragon Boat Society’s Fall Regatta was held on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The weather couldn’t have been better if special ordered for the 15 teams that came from all over the Island to compete in the dragon boat races at Sproat Lake Provincial Park.

Adding to the excitement was a race of local police, with two boats of randomly chosen paddlers that competed in a race at noon on Sunday. The police, although they gave it their all, came in second place.

The best part was the money that was raised for Tour de Rock—$1,180 from various fundraisers held on site. The Blue Marlin Inn provided the breakfast and lunch for the hungry paddlers. Visitors had nothing but praise for the event.

Results:

LADIES

Gold-

(1)West Coast Warriors from Port Hardy 4:22.81

(2) Hope Afloat Comox 4:23.35

(3) Die Hard Dragons Port Alberni 4:30.48

Silver-(1) River Spirit Campbell River 4:32.25

(2) Flying Dragons Comox 4:38.71

(3) Oceanside Paddlers Parksville 4:39.89

(4) Sproat Ness Dragons 4:46.28

Bronze-

(1) Phoenix Rising Nanaimo 4:46.82

(2) Sea Sisters Cowichan Bay 4:50.95

(3) CV Dragon Divas Cowichan Valley 4:52.55

MIXED

(1) Prevailing Wins Comox 4:08.99

(2) Team Phoenix Victoria 4:10.14

(3) CV Dragonflies Comox 4:26.73

(4) Angels & Demons Nanaimo 4:32.89

(5) Dragon Chasers 4:47.94

