5 tips for EV winter driving

As vehicles use more energy and have less electric range, here are some helpful winter driving tips

Cold Canadian winters present some challenges for EV drivers, as vehicles use more energy and have less electric range. Here are some helpful tips to push through the challenging winter weather.

Charging times will increase…

Drivers may notice that it takes longer to charge your battery. For more efficient results keep the battery warm by charging in an enclosed garage. Batteries work best under temperature ranges from 15 to 26 degrees celsius. By charging inside you can keep the vehicle warmer overall and prevent ice build-up.

Precondition your battery

By warming up your car before the trip you can conserve your car’s energy and leave with a heated and fully charged battery. Ensure your car is plugged in while preconditioning to receive energy from the grid and not the car.

Check your tire pressure

As the temperature drops so does the pressure in your tires and this creates more friction and less efficiency on the roads. Be sure to check the pressure often to ensure the best range for your vehicle.

Use Eco mode

EV eco mode reduces the energy supply to the drive motor or cabin heaters which then extends the range of your car. Your car will have slower acceleration but it’s worth it for an effecient winter driving experience.

Limit cabin heater use

Onboard heating systems draw an abundant amount of energy. Maximize your range by limiting the use of your cabin heater. Dress warmly for those cold winter drives!

