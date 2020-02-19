Empty tank indicator on car dashboard. (Photo Source: Pond 5 stock images)

5 ways to improve your car fuel efficiency

Among constant travels and peaking gas prices, improving fuel efficiency can be a top priority

Among constant travels, errands, and peaking gas prices, improving fuel efficiency is on the top of the list for many. We referred to Natural Resources Canada for some tips on fuel efficiency.

1. Check the tire pressure

Driving a vehicle with under-inflated tires of 8 pounds per square inch can increase fuel consumption by 4 per cent. Be sure to find the right tire pressure for your vehicle.

2. Remove the bicycle racks

Aerodynamic drag like bike or roof racks can increase your aerodynamic drag by 20 per cent on the highway. Always best to avoid carrying extra weight because the less your car weighs the less fuel it will use.

3. Avoid idling

The average 3-litre vehicle consumes over a cup of fuel every 10 minutes of idling according to Natural Resources Canada. Turn your engine off if you have stopped for more than a minute except in traffic.

4.Accelerate gently

Ease on to the pedal gently. To be extra cautious take 5 seconds to accelerate your vehicle to 20km/h from a stop.

5. Combine trips

Constantly hitting the road with a cold engine is not the best solution for fuel-efficiency. Longer rides help your engine warm up to its fuel-efficient temperature. Plan your route to avoid rush hour and get the tasks done in a single outing.

