The Auto Sleuth: New Tundra and Mercedes C Class, GM re-designs and more

The redesigned Toyota Tundra will have styling influenced by the Hilux pickup, pictured, that’s not sold in North America. PHOTO: TOYOTA

A new Tundra is set to roll

The third-generation of the automaker’s full-size pickup is expected to debut later this year as a 2022 model. The Tundra will be built on a new chassis that will underpin future 4Runner and Sequoia utility vehicles plus the midsize Tacoma pickup.

Although powertrain details haven’t been confirmed, it’s rumoured that the Tundra’s 381-horsepower 5.7-litre V-8 will be replaced with a twin-turbocharged V-6 that has more horsepower and torque. A hybrid power system — either standard or possibly plug-in — is also likely. The Tundra’s styling will be influenced by the Hilux pickup that’s sold elsewhere around the world.

The drooping nose and tail tells you this is a Mercedes-Benz, but which one? The new C Class resembles many other Mercedes sedans. PHOTO: MERCEDES-BENZ

A new C Class has been revealed

The automaker’s bread-and-butter lineup gets the upgrade treatment for the 2022 model year.

The redesigned compact C Class will be the first to arrive and will be lengthened by about 6.5 centimetres, with 2.5 more centimetres between the front and rear wheels. It will also sit about a 1.5 centimetres lower.

At launch, the C300 will use the current 255-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that’s linked to a nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive will also be available. Design-wise, the C Class will more closely resembles the larger E-Class sedan, especially at the front. Both coupe and convertible variants of the C Class are expected to arrive for 2023.

A new BMW X will be a range-topper

For the 2022 model year, the automaker will introduce the eighth vehicle in its X series of tall wagons and hatchbacks.

The appropriately named X8 has been spotted roaming the roads in camouflaged livery. It will have a slightly lower roofline than the X7, but will be a bit longer overall to provide greater third-row legroom.

The X8 will likely be available with the same 523-horsepower turbocharged V-8 as the X7, with a 612-horsepower version in the X8M. A fuel-saving plug-in hybrid is expected for 2023. BMW will affix its signature grille onto the premium-priced X8’s snout, but in keeping with current trends it will likely be massive.

GM’s midsize Canyon and Colorado trucks are slated for redesigns

The automakers’ mantra for high-demand (and high-profit) pickups of all sizes would appear to be: Keep them fresh to keep buyers looking. To that end, both the midsize Nissan Frontier and Ford Ranger are being updated. As well, for the 2023 model year, the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon will get new styling and revised chassis, which will result in slightly larger exterior dimensions.

Extended-length and four-door-crew-cab models will remain in the mix, as will a V-6 engine and gasoline- and turbo-diesel-powered four-cylinder engines. A hybrid powertrain is a likely addition to both, however battery-electric variants don’t appear to be in the offing anytime soon.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is scheduled to arrive for 2022. Although it’s probably the most high-profile Ford EV, numerous others are in the product pipeline. PHOTO: FORD

Ford’s electric future outlined

The automaker has already launched the Mustang Mach-E, which will be joined by the E-Transit commercial van and the F-150 Lightning pickup for 2022. Adding to the electric-vehicle lineup for North America will be versions of the Ford Explorer and the upscale-offshoot Lincoln Aviator.

It’s also rumoured that the Bronco utility vehicle and Ranger pickup will get electric versions. Future battery-powered Fords will use a dedicated EV platform. Powering them will be IonBoost-branded batteries manufactured in the United States in a joint venture with a Korea-based company. Arrival of these electric newbies are likely to begin for 2023.

UPS AND DOWNS

PHOTO: TESLA

Up: Tesla Roadster rocket option?

According to company CEO Elon Musk, the electric Roadster will be available with what’s called a SpaceX rocket-thruster.

With that, Musk claims the Roadster can blast to 60 mph (96 km/h) from rest in 1.1 seconds. Even the best supercars are in the 2.5-second range. The added thrust is rumoured to be via onboard compressed air tanks that would discharge out the rear.

Then again, Musk could be kidding. As yet, there is no confirmed Roadster launch date.

Up: Picnicking for the extremely rich

For about US $30 million, you can own one of three bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom-based Drophead (a fancy name for convertible) models that come outfitted for outdoor dining.

The split-opening wood-covered rear deck — called a hosting suite — contains a mini refrigerator, Champagne flutes, sunshade umbrella, folding chairs and a set of towels. The Champagne is optional.

– written by Wheelbase Media

