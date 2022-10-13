An Air Canada Airbus A220-300 airliner from Toronto arrives at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Monday, June 28, 2021. The Montreal-based airline plans to resume flights to Japan, with routes from Vancouver to Tokyo Haneda and Vancouver to Osaka, starting next summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Air Canada responds to international travel demand with summer route expansion

New rutes to Japan and Europe on the way next summer

Air Canada announced new European routes and plans to resume select routes to Japan, in an effort to expand international services.

The Montreal-based airline plans to resume flights from Vancouver to Tokyo Haneda and Vancouver to Osaka, starting next summer. It resumed flights to Tokyo Narita airport in April.

The announcement comes after Japan introduced new border measures this fall, that allow all foreign nationals entry to Japan with proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, easing two years of pandemic restrictions.

Air Canada also plans to expand European routes by adding flights from Toronto to Brussels, Montreal to Toulouse and Montreal to Copenhagen, starting June 1, 2023.

The airline says it will also increase frequency to current international routes in Atlantic, Pacific and South America regions, including flights to Tokyo Narita, Frankfurt and Dubai.

The announcement is a part of Air Canada’s plan to expand global services in response to the increasing demand for international travel.

RELATED: Air Canada to slash summer flight schedule as airports face lengthy delays

Air CanadaAir Travel

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Longtime A&W workers in Ladysmith given well-deserved holiday

Just Posted

Fire crews with Port Alberni and Cherry Creek put out a fire at an RV park on Timberlane Road in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY JERRY FEVENS)
RV park fire extinguished by Alberni Valley fire crews

Ron Clark and crew chief Denny McCurdy celebrate Clark’s sportsman class victory at the final drag races at Mission Raceway Park on Sept. 24, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni driver brings home drag racing hardware from Mission Raceway

A lot on Fourth Avenue destined for tiny or pod homes has been cleared, serviced and leveled in anticipation of the structures. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
‘Unexpected’ costs threaten progress of Port Alberni’s tiny home village

School trustee candidates Rosemarie Buchanan, left, Chris Washington, Janis Joseph, Helen Zanette, Pam Craig and John Bennie all wait their turn to speak at an all-candidates’ meeting for ACRD and SD70 on Oct. 4, 2022 at Rimrock Casino. The meeting was hosted by the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ELECTION 2022: Water use, zoning, taxation all concerns for Sproat Lake candidates