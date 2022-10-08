Members of the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock accept a cheque for $5,000 from Alberni Auto Group and Beaver Creek Home Center representatives on Friday, Sept. 30 during the tour’s stop in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Alberni-born Tour de Rock rider raises thousands in Port Alberni fundraisers

Alberni Auto Group, Royal Canadian Legion among largest donors for Rick Geddes

Even though the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock didn’t have a Port Alberni-based rider in the 2022 Island-wide ride, the community embraced tour member Ucluelet fire Chief Rick Geddes. Two of his largest business supporters, according to Alberni-born Geddes, were Alberni Auto Group and Beaver Creek Home Center.

Both businesses presented Geddes with a cheque for $5,000 when the team stopped in Port Alberni on Friday, Sept. 30, and Geddes offered them official thanks in the form of special plaques.

READ: Tour de Rock rider proposes to now-fiancé at Ucluelet celebration

Another large supporter for Geddes was the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293, which held two auctions and a pasta dinner while the team was in Port Alberni. The event raised more than $7,000, with the funds raised going toward pediatric cancer research and Camp Goodtimes. Numerous other supporters helped Geddes raise tens of thousands of dollars.

Riders started in Port Alice at the end of September and wrapped up their 1,000-kilometre tour on Friday, Oct. 7 with a ceremony in Victoria.


Members of the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock accept a cheque for $5,000 from Alberni Auto Group and Beaver Creek Home Center representatives on Friday, Sept. 30 during the tour's stop in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni-born Tour de Rock rider raises thousands in Port Alberni fundraisers

