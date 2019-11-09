Alberni business nominated for two Ecostar awards

Second year for Social Root Consulting to be nominated in Social Impact category

A Port Alberni business has been nominated for two awards recognizing environmental achievements and leadership.

Social Root Consulting is a finalist in two award categories for the 2019 Vancouver Island Ecostar Awards. These awards are presented to Island-based businesses, non-profits, academia, governments and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in sustainability.

Social Root Consulting has been nominated for the Social Impact Award and the Inspirational New Venture award. This is the second year in a row that Social Root has been nominated for the Social Impact award.

The winners will be announced at a gala on Nov. 21 in Victoria.

“Myself and the team will be going down to represent Social Root,” said co-founder Genevieve Huneault. “We’re pretty excited.”

Social Root Consulting is a consulting firm that aims to cultivate social change by helping organizations—including governments, businesses and non-profits—to be courageous leaders in their communities by supporting the creation of new socially and environmentally conscious systems. The firm made news this summer by partnering with the Five Acre Shaker to create a more sustainable music festival.

The firm was established in 2017 by co-founders Huneault and Reanna McMillan. The company, women-led and women-owned, is now a full team of four, with locations in Port Alberni, Williams Lake and Vancouver.

“Port Alberni is the most established hub,” said Huneault. “Eventually we hope to serve the B.C. province.”

In addition to this year’s partnership with the Five Acre Shaker, Social Root Consulting also attended a Tourism for SDGs conference in New Zealand back in January, making a presentation on the intersection between child welfare and the growth of Indigenous tourism. They have now been invited to submit a manuscript for the Journal of Sustainable Tourism to be considered for publication.

They received the news two weeks ago that they were finalists for the two Island awards.

“We’re all really excited to feel recognized,” said Huneault. “Just honoured and humbled. We’re working hard. Even to be recognized just as a finalist…means we’re heading in the right direction.”

Seeing their name on the list of other finalists, she added, is pretty exciting.

“It’s no small feat to be recognized among industry leaders…on Vancouver Island.”

In the coming year, Huneault says Social Root Consulting plans to build its presence in Vancouver and Williams Lake and look for more community-based projects, bringing awareness to how businesses can be courageous leaders in their communities.

“We’re collective and collaborative minded,” she said. “No partnership is too small. We’re always looking for like-minded businesses who are interested in social and environmental change.”



