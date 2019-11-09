Genevieve Huneault of Social Root Consulting talks about her business at the Five Acre Shaker in Port Alberni. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Alberni business nominated for two Ecostar awards

Second year for Social Root Consulting to be nominated in Social Impact category

A Port Alberni business has been nominated for two awards recognizing environmental achievements and leadership.

Social Root Consulting is a finalist in two award categories for the 2019 Vancouver Island Ecostar Awards. These awards are presented to Island-based businesses, non-profits, academia, governments and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in sustainability.

Social Root Consulting has been nominated for the Social Impact Award and the Inspirational New Venture award. This is the second year in a row that Social Root has been nominated for the Social Impact award.

The winners will be announced at a gala on Nov. 21 in Victoria.

“Myself and the team will be going down to represent Social Root,” said co-founder Genevieve Huneault. “We’re pretty excited.”

Social Root Consulting is a consulting firm that aims to cultivate social change by helping organizations—including governments, businesses and non-profits—to be courageous leaders in their communities by supporting the creation of new socially and environmentally conscious systems. The firm made news this summer by partnering with the Five Acre Shaker to create a more sustainable music festival.

READ MORE: Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker goes green

The firm was established in 2017 by co-founders Huneault and Reanna McMillan. The company, women-led and women-owned, is now a full team of four, with locations in Port Alberni, Williams Lake and Vancouver.

“Port Alberni is the most established hub,” said Huneault. “Eventually we hope to serve the B.C. province.”

In addition to this year’s partnership with the Five Acre Shaker, Social Root Consulting also attended a Tourism for SDGs conference in New Zealand back in January, making a presentation on the intersection between child welfare and the growth of Indigenous tourism. They have now been invited to submit a manuscript for the Journal of Sustainable Tourism to be considered for publication.

They received the news two weeks ago that they were finalists for the two Island awards.

“We’re all really excited to feel recognized,” said Huneault. “Just honoured and humbled. We’re working hard. Even to be recognized just as a finalist…means we’re heading in the right direction.”

Seeing their name on the list of other finalists, she added, is pretty exciting.

“It’s no small feat to be recognized among industry leaders…on Vancouver Island.”

In the coming year, Huneault says Social Root Consulting plans to build its presence in Vancouver and Williams Lake and look for more community-based projects, bringing awareness to how businesses can be courageous leaders in their communities.

“We’re collective and collaborative minded,” she said. “No partnership is too small. We’re always looking for like-minded businesses who are interested in social and environmental change.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Just Posted

Alberni RCMP catch man after two break-and-enters

Police dog Jammer helps apprehend suspect caught breaking into home

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

Banff park wardens take musical tour to Port Alberni

The Wardens are hitting the road for a string of tour dates throughout Alberta and BC this fall

Second crack discovered in Alberni arena’s new ice plant

Facility closure now indefinite; minor hockey tournament, BCHL games cancelled

Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in rollover accident in Port Alberni

Two sent to hospital after a car crashed at the entrance to the Service BC building

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Connor, Jets beat Canucks for 9th time in a row

After 4-1 loss, Vancouver now 0-2-1 in last three outings

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers

‘We are committed to ensuring the public that we are accountable for our investigations,’ Kelowna RCMP

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

Most Read