Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrates three years of community excellence

Alberni Valley businesses celebrated three years of community excellence at an in-person gala awards event on Friday, June 10.
Winning businesses and individuals deserved recognition for their resiliency and determination throughout the economic challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, said Natasha Marshall, a member of Tseshaht First Nation, during her welcome.
The gala was held under a 4000-square-foot tent at McLean Mill National Historic Site, in front of the steam mill.
Three years’ worth of awards were handed out in a number of business categories. Bill Collette, CEO of the Alberni Chamber of Commerce, said he decided not to follow the trend of holding virtual award ceremonies amid coronavirus pandemic restrictions and lockdowns. Friday’s gala celebrated winners in all categories for 2020, 2021 and 2022. Attendees dressed for the 1920s theme, tables were set up bistro style and appetizers from Steampunk Café and Bare Bones Fish House and Smokery were served. The Valley’s three craft brewers—Twin City Brewing, Dog Mountain Brewing and Alberni Brewing—and the Alberni District Co-op Liquor Store provided beverages, and the Quinn, Schultz, Shakur jazz trio provided musical entertainment.
Emcee David Wiwchar from 93.3 the PEAK read messages of congratulations from Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns and MLA Josie Osborne, neither of whom were able to make the gala in person.
Bill Collins, chairman of Cascadia Seaweed, delivered the keynote address, complimenting the business community for its excellence in making things happen in the face of adversity.
Terry Deakin of the chamber presented Collette and his wife Jennifer with a special award for all the work they have done for the chamber and business community, especially during the pandemic.
Deakin, mayor Sharie Minions and Andrea MacDonald on Osborne’s behalf announced certificates of thanks for grocery stores Quality Foods, Save-On-Foods, Tyler’s No Frills and Buy-Low Foods for their extraordinary efforts to provide groceries and supplies throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent supply chain issues.
Other award winners were:
Communications Award — Don Tecson, Rainbow Wave Productions (2020); Chris Fenton, the Fenton Group (2021); Darran Chaisson, Chaisson Creative (2022).
Rising Star Award — Flurer Smokery (2020); Mobius Books (2021); BillyBeauty Marketing (2022).
Community Events Award — Alberni District Fall Fair (2020); The Zattzoo Project Association (2021); David Michaud, Alberni Valley Bulldogs (2022).
Inclusive Employer Award — Starbucks (2020); McGill Engineering (2021); Boston Pizza (2022).
Green Award — Belle’s Hair Care (2020); Recycle Matters (2021); Cascadia Seaweed (2022).
Health and Wellness Award — West Coast Combat Sports (2020); Port Alberni Friendship Center (2021); West Coast Fitness, Bouchra Savard (2022).
Ambassador of Service Award — Myra Tassie, Flandangles (2020); Annette Clement, Best Western Barclay Hotel Plus (2021); Tamiko Corlazzoli, Cypress Restaurant, RimRock Casino (2022).
Chamber Award — Sarah Jones, Walk the Coast (2020); Dave Heinrichs, Alberni District Co-op (2021); Lori Kerr, Coastal Community Credit Union (2022).
Façade Improvement Award — Karysa Brossoit, Alberni Valley Rental House (2020); Heather Welsh, Alberni Brewing Company (2021); Wish Puusepp and Chris Pouget, Riverbend Store and Café (2022).
Volunteer of the Award — Brad and Jan Minton (2020); Bill Surry (2021); Joe Van Bergen (posthumous for 2022).
Tourism and Hospitality Award —West Coast River Charters (2020); Jennifer Richardson, Alberni Valley Visitor Centre (2021); Peter Mugleston, Alberni Valley Tourism (2022).
Customer Service Award — GD Auto, Greg Dolling (2020); Berry and Vale Contracting (2021); Graywater Mini-Excavator and Bobcat Service (2022).
COVID Resilience Award (formerly Special Recognition Award) — Susan Kozlowski, the Funk Trunk (2020); Dog Mountain Brewing, Andy Richards and Robin Miles (2021); Carol-Anne Zanette, Steampunk Café and Power of Three (both 2022).
Business Investment Award — Carl and Judy Scott, Re/Max Mid-Island Realty (2020); Kamal and Suki Sanghera, San Group Inc. 2021); Greg Willmon, Lady Rose Marine Services (2022).
Gillian Trumper Memorial Youth of the Year Award — Grace Dewar (2020); Roxy Manson (2021); Rave Sutherland (2022). Special recognition: Isha Rai.
Visionary Award —Port Alberni Port Authority (2020); John Campbell, Float Docks (2021); Coleman RV and Campground (2022).
Business Excellence Award — Murray Lawlor, Coombs Country Candy (2020); Alberni Industrial Marine (2021); Canadian Maritime Engineering (2022).
Women of Influence Award — Louise Pearson, Finishing Touches (2020); Stefanie Weber, Tim Hortons (2021); Natasha Marshall, Tseshaht First Nation (2022); Kathy Krznaric formerly of Little Bavaria (2022).
Citizen of the Year Award — Captain Michael Ramsay, Salvation Army (2020); Ellen Frood, Sage Haven Society (2021); Colin Minions, Salvation Army/ Bread of Life (2022).
BillyBeauty Marketing crafted the 2020 awards, which were sponsored by Cermaq, and artist Michelle Frost of Coastal Flow Creative Co. created the awards for 2021 and 2022.
susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Alberni ValleyBusiness and IndustrialPort AlberniSmall Business