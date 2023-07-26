The B.C. government (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)

As Twitter fades to X, TikTok steps up with new text-based posts

The same day Elon Musk abruptly dropped Twitter’s name and bird logo as part of its supposed transition to an “anything app” called X, TikTok impishly announced it will begin letting its users post — you guessed it — text-based messages.

The popular Chinese-owned app, best known for lip-synced dances, often farcical “challenges” and other short videos, didn’t offer much explanation for the new feature. It did note in a statement that the service is “expanding the boundaries of content creation” by showcasing the written creativity users have previously had to share via comments and video captions.

TikTok announced the new feature late Monday.

It wasn’t clear to what extent users have embraced text posts in their first full day of availability. That’s partly because searching on variations of the term “text post” largely turned up examples of a popular video genre — those focused on text message phone conversations, typically selected for humorous effect. There were also a few brave users offering video explanations on how to make text posts.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessPoliticsSocial MediaTikTok

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Flight delays at Canadian airlines far outstrip U.S. peers
Next story
Samsung unveils foldable smartphones in a bet on bending device screens

Just Posted

Blue Jays’ runner Eric Roberts beats the tag from Angels’ first baseman Grant Lange after a false attempt to steal second base in the final inning of the Jays’ 4-2 victory in senior men’s baseball play at Recreation Park on Friday, July 21, 2023. It was the first baseball game played at Rec Park since 1960. Read more on page A31. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Baseball returns to Port Alberni’s historic Rec Park

A Paverpol sculpture on display at The Grove Art Gallery in Port Alberni, as part of the Wednesday Painters exhibit. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: Grove Art Gallery presents Paverpol workshop

Desa Balach is known to many in Port Alberni for her skills as a crafter and for her interest and disposition to help others in need. (ORLANDO DELANO / Special to the News)
VALLEY SENIORS: Desa Balach known for her crafts and her kindness

Port Alberni Fire Department puts out a fire at a mill site on Hector Road. (FACEBOOK PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)
Alberni Valley fire crews put out cedar mill fire on Hector Road