Awards finalists announced after ‘good year for business’ on the Island

After a good year for business, there are a lot of award-worthy companies on the Island.

The Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards announced this past week 85 finalists across 17 categories. Winners will be revealed at a gala event Jan. 24 at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo.

“2018 was another good year for business on Vancouver Island. Each year, the quality and quantity of companies that take part in these awards is outstanding” noted Mark MacDonald of Business Examiner, coordinator of the Grant Thornton LLP Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards, in a press release.

Finalists include:

Campbell River – Beach Fire Brewing, VI Creature Teachers, Grey River Netting Inc., Island Fever Travel and Cruise, and Waypoint Insurance.

Cobble Hill – Merridale Cider and Distillery.

Coombs – Coombs Junction Furniture.

Comox Valley – Grannies on the Go, J. Zsiros Contracting, Kingfisher Oceanside Resort and Spa, Living Room Pharmacy, and the Update Company.

Duncan – Arbutus Farms, Cowichan Auto Repair, Fitstop Gym, Plante Custom Homes ,and Taiji Brand Group.

Langford-West Shore – Fountain Tire Langford, Langford Original, The Lab Yoga and Fitness, Serious Coffee Millstream Village, Tumblebums Play Centre and Top Shop, Clark’s Taekwondo, and Dr. Joslin and Dr. Morin Associates.

Nanaimo-Lantzville – Get My Kit, 250 Plumber, Coco Café, Flying Fish, Good Life Juice, Island West Coast Developments, Ivory Design Company, J.E. Anderson, Longwood Brew Pub, Mazzei Electric, Meat Craft Island Butchery, NYLA Fresh Thread, Pheasant Hill Homes, Quarterway Pub, St. Jean’s Cannery, Tectonica, Vancouver Island Expedition, VMAC.

Parksville-Nanoose Bay – Sartori Custom Homes, M&N Mattress Shop, McGorman MacLean, and Tigh-Na-Mara Resort.

Port Alberni – Alberni Aquarium and Stewardship Centre, Electron Metalworks, Jim’s Clothes Closet, Naesgaard’s Farm Market, and Twin City Brewing.

Saanich – Bayshore Home, Focus Hair Design, and McTavish Academy of Art.

Saanichton-Sidney – Peninsula Co-op, Trich Analytics, and All Care Canada.

Sooke – D&H Woodworks, Sooke Brewing Company, Westcom Plumbing and Gas.

Tofino – Crystal Cove Beach Resort, Surf Sister Surf Shop, the Factory Tofino, and Tofino Food Tours.

Victoria – Canadian Tire Hillside, Comfort Keepers, Compass Electric Ltd., Cornerstone Properties, Horizon Contracting, Il Covo Trattoria, Inn at Laurel Point, Juan de Fuca Veterinary Clinic, Linda Mackie Photography, Luv-A-Rug Services Inc., NZ Builders, Oakcrest Park Estates Ltd., Orian Construction, Pizzeria Prima Strada, Reliable Controls Corporation, Russell Books, the Truffles Group, Urban Bee Honey Farm, Urban Smiles Victoria, Vecima Networks, Inc., and Waymark Architecture.

Black Press is a platinum media sponsor of the Business Excellence Awards.

Tickets to the event cost $125 and can be purchased online at www.businessexaminer.ca/events.