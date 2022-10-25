B.C. breweries pick up top honours at Canada Beer Cup

Vancouver’s Callister Brewing won Best in Show for Wee Laird Wee Heavy. (Courtesy of BC Breweries)

B.C. breweries picked up top honours at the Canada Beer Cup.

The event, which was held on Sunday (Oct. 23), saw Vancouver’s Callister Brewing take home Best in Show for Wee Laird Wee Heavy. The beer was matured for 10 months in freshly emptied barrels, which had been previously used to age the single malt whisky, Laird of Fintry, by Okanagan Spirits.

B.C. breweries racked up the awards, with 29 different breweries winning a total of 46 awards – about 26 per cent of the 176 given out in total.

Other B.C. winners included:

– Callister Brewing Co. in Vancouver also won gold in Gose (Flavoured & Unflavoured) for Cuban Taxi Guava Gose, bronze in Spontaneously Fermented Beer (straight or blended) for In Bloom Lambic Style Ale and gold in Wood Influenced for Wee Laird Wee Heavy Scottish Ale.

– Container Brewing in Vancouver won silver in English Style Brown Ale/Scottish Style 60/- to 80/- Ale for Three Legged Mare, silver in Doppelbock for Seeing Doppel, and silver in Imperial Stout for Seawise Giant.

– Main St. Brewing in Vancouver won gold in IPA of 6 per cent ABV or lower (traditional) for Naked Fox IPA.

– Settlement Brewing in Vancouver won silver in New World Pale Ale for Good News.

– Bomber Brewing in Vancouver won bronze in Light Lager (4.5 per cent ABV or less) for Tanada Rice Lager.

– 33 Acres Brewing Company in Vancouver won bronze in North American Amber Lager for 33 Acres of Life and bronze in Dunkel/Tmavy Lezak/Cerne Lezak/Schwarzbier/Black Lager for 33 Acres of Darkness.

– Brewhall Beer Co. in Vancouver won silver in Wild or Mixed Fermentation Beer with Fruit for Azedo Tropical Fruit Sour and bronze in Fruit and Vegetable for its Slice of Paradise Yuzu Wheat Ale.

– North Point Brewing in North Vancouver won bronze in German Style Hefeweizen/Kristalweizen for Banana Pancakes Hefeweizen.

– KPU Brew Lab at Kwantlen Polytechnic University won bronze in North American Amber Ale for its Birra Rossa, gold in Dortmunder/Export Style Lager for Das Fest and bronze in Hoppy Pilsner for Italian Pilsner.

– Dageraad Brewing in Burnaby won bronze in Belgian Style Blonde Ale for Blonde, silver in Grisette/Farmhouse Ale for Field Theory and bronze in Belgian Style Dubbel for Brune.

– Farm Country Brewing in Langley won gold in Grisette/Farmhouse Ale for Farmhouse Ale and gold in Oktoberfesterbier/Marzen for Sausage Party.

– Silver Valley Brewing in Maple Ridge won gold in English Style Bitter/Best Bitter/ESB for The Lion: ESB and silver in English Style Old Ale for Broken Label: Wee Heavy.

– Yellow Dog Brewing in Port Moody won silver in Pale Lagered Ale/Kolsch Style Ale for its Retriever Golden Ale.

– Four Winds Brewing Co. in Delta won silver in IPA of 6 per cent ABV or lower (traditional) for Featherweight IPA.

– Field House Brewing in Abbotsford won bronze in Strong/Baltic Porter for Salted Black Porter.

– Steel & Oak Brewing Co. in New Westminister won silver in IPA of 6.1 per cent to 8 per cent ABV (contemporary) for Frolf.

– Dog Mountain Brewing in Port Alberni won gold in the Cream/Golden Ale Cream/Golden Ale category for Technically a Blonde and won gold in North American Style Wheat Beer for its Lit Wit.

– Twin City Brewing Company in Port Alberni won bronze in IPA of 6.1 per cent to 8 per cent ABV (contemporary) for its Chromograph and silver in Doppelbock for Dissimulator.

– Victoria’s Phillips Brewing and Malting Co. won gold in the North American Amber Ale category for Blue Buck Ale.

– Sooke Oceanside Brewery won silver in the Dortmunder/Export Style Lager for Leechtown Lager.

– Saanichton-based Category 12 Brewing won bronze in two categories – Wood Influenced for Continuum and in Belgian Style Tripel or Other Belgian Style Strong Golden Ale for its Belgian Golden Strong beer.

– Ace Brewing Co. in Courtenay won silver in Old World Pale Ale for Wingman Pale Ale.

– Riot Brewing in Chemainus won bronze in Mile Ale for Working Class Hero Dark Mild.

– Townsite Brewing Inc. in Powell River won bronze in Gose (flavoured and unflavoured) for Lemon Lime Gose.

– Howe Sound Brewing in Squamish won silver in Barley Wine for Woolly Burger and silver for Other Belgian Style Dark Ale for Abbey Quad.

– Coast Mountain Brewing in Whistler won silver in Helles/Munchner for Crystal Chair Pilsner.

– Backroads Brewing Co. in Nelson won silver in Saison/Biere De Garde for Backroads Saison.

– Neighbourhood Brewing in Penticton won gold in Czech Style Pale Lager for Pursuit Pilsner and bronze in Hoppy Wheat Beer with Happy Place Pale Ale.

– Cannery Brewing Company in Penticton won bronze in German or Continental Style Pilsner for Lakeboat Lager.

The national craft brewery competition had more than 1,300 entries from more than 200 breweries from all across Canada, awarding gold, silver and bronze in a wide variety of categories.

