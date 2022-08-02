Big In Japan Bar (Photo/ Randall Brodeur)

Big In Japan Bar (Photo/ Randall Brodeur)

B.C. given a ‘B’ letter grade for liquor policies in bars, restaurants: report

According to the latest edition of the ‘Raise The Bar” report, B.C. finds success in policy changes

The province has been given a ‘B’ letter grade by Restaurants Canada in its annual review on liquor policies and how they relate to service levels in bars and restaurants.

In its latest Raise the Bar report, the association said there has been “exceptional progress on liquor pricing and other policy measures resulting in significant cost savings and operational improvements for bars and restaurants” in B.C.

This is the highest grade the province has received – following three years of a ‘C’ letter grade.

The report credits the large improvements to the province working with officials from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch following proactive engagement.

The latest review comes as a majority of bar and restaurant operators report that they were losing money or barely scraping by through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 11 per cent of the restaurateurs who took an associatio survey said they were making some sort of profit.

As for the other provinces, Alberta is once again leading the others with a ‘B+’ grade and Saskatchewan ranking at the bottom, due to an uneven pricing model and the pandemic affecting sales, the association said.

Restaurants Canada was founded in 1944 and is all about helping grow the Canadian culinary world by serving independent operators and national chains.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Restaurants

Previous story
Chims Fest mixes Indigenous culture, food, fashion and a love story

Just Posted

Walter Tarnowsky, right, general manager of Catalyst Paper—a Paper Excellence Mill in Port Alberni, donates $2,000 to Ed and Naomi Nicholson for their second annual Chims Fest, happening Saturday, Aug. 6 at Chims Guest House. (PHOTO COURTESY NAOMI NICHOLSON)
Chims Fest mixes Indigenous culture, food, fashion and a love story

Alberni Valley Hill Climbers ATV Club is one of five to sign an access agreement with Mosaic Forest Management to access the backcountry. (AV HILL CLIMBERS CLUB PHOTO)
Vancouver Island ATV clubs reach back-country agreement with Mosaic

Port Alberni RCMP are asking the public to help identify a man who smashed a glass door of a Third Avenue business on July 29, 2022. (RCMP PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP seek information on man who smashed business door

The steam sawmill at McLean Mill National Historic Site was transformed into Kimble Saw Mill for the Punjabi movie ‘Fight for Rights’ (Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aaya), released July 29, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY MCLEAN MILL)
Movie filmed at McLean Mill National Historic site debuts on big screen

Pop-up banner image