Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, speaks at a restaurant in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, speaks at a restaurant in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. leads in job creation numbers, but more work ahead, says recovery minister

Kahlon says the provincial jobless rate has fallen below six per cent

British Columbia posted the top job creation numbers in Canada last month and the province’s jobless rate has fallen below six per cent.

Statistics Canada reports B.C. added 12,300 jobs in September, with the unemployment rate dropping to 5.9 per cent.

Economic Recovery Minister Ravi Kahlon says the numbers indicate B.C.’s recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic is gaining strength provincewide, with the Prince George, Okanagan and Cariboo areas posting the strongest gains.

But he says there is more work to be done as some communities and people have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Kahlon announced an expanded tech sector training program on Friday that gives priority to some under-represented people, including Indigenous Peoples, women, immigrants and the disabled.

Statistics Canada also reported Friday that Canada added 157,000 jobs in September, bringing employment back to February 2020 levels.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels

Jobs

Previous story
Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels

Just Posted

Photographed on Oct. 7, “Pinky” the humpback whale was spotted entangled in a crab trap line in Barkley Sound. (Sydney Dixon photo)
Entangled mother humpback needs help before she sails into the West Coast sunset

Island Health is reporting potential COVID-19 exposures at Ucluelet Elementary School on Sept. 22, Sept. 23 Sept. 24 and Sept. 28. (Westerly file photo)
Tofino, Ucluelet and Bamfield schools added to COVID-19 exposure list

Nicole Dabney, left, from Port Alberni, celebrates her bronze win at the B.C. horseshoe championships Sept. 4–5 in Abbotsford with first-place winner Heidi Haraga. (PHOTO COURTESY SAM TOMASEVIC)
Port Alberni pitcher places third in province at horseshoe championships

Volunteers with the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive stand in front of a pile of donations. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s food drive collects more than 8,000 pounds of food in 2021