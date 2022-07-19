The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. to pursue commercial cannabis opportunities. (file photo)

The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. to pursue commercial cannabis opportunities. (file photo)

B.C.’s Kispiox First Nation strikes deal for commercial cannabis operation

Northwest-based First Nation have entered a new agreement with the province

A Northwest B.C. First Nation has struck a deal with the provincial government to open the door for a commercial cannabis operation.

The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. under section 119 of the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act to pursue their cannabis ambitions, while also maintaining alignment with federal and provincial cannabis laws.

Cameron Stevens, Chief Councillor for the band based in the Hazelton area believes this agreement is a step in the right direction.

“The Kispiox Band Council is committed to bringing new economic development and employment opportunities to the Gitxsan Territories and view this government-to-government Section 119 agreement with the Province as a positive step in the right direction.”

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth calls the agreement a “significant achievement for legalized cannabis in B.C.”

RELATED: WLFN hosts grand opening of B.C.’s first farm-to-gate cannabis operation

cannabis

Previous story
American automakers targeting average households with new crop of EVs

Just Posted

Two hikers stranded in a gully on Mt. Arrowsmith had to be airlifted to safety early on July 18, 2022. Alberni Valley Rescue, North Shore Rescue and Talon Helicopters collaborated to bring the hikers to safety. (AVRS PHOTO)
Two hikers rescued from steep gully at Mt. Arrowsmith

A Community Safety Building is currently under construction in Port Alberni’s Uptown District on Third Avenue. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
City of Port Alberni earns B.C. award for uptown revitalization plan

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono will play in a pair of games in his hometown of Port McNeill in September 2022. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs exhibition schedule highlighted by trip to Port McNeill

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions, left, Janis Joseph, centre, on behalf of the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce, presents Greg Willmon of Lady Rose Marine Services with a 2022 Business Investment award. Willmon purchased the business nearly a year ago. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News
Lady Rose Marine Services adds Sunday run to Bamfield