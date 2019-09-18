BIZ BEAT: Alberni Chamber of Commerce to host women in business forum

Henry Clement and his wife were all smiles at a recent Rotary Club of Port Alberni meeting when they received a $10,000 cheque for buying a raffle ticket in the annual Rotary Salmon Fest Raffle. Jeff Cook photo

TERESA BIRD

ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

The Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting Working Wonders, a women in business forum.

Keynote speakers are Mandy Farmer, CEO and president of Accent Inns and Hotel Zed, and Mayor of Tofino Josie Osborne. Moderated by Theresa Kingston, the forum will feature 12 local businesswomen in three panels that will discuss marketing and customer relationship management, growth and development strategies and work/life balance and self care for women in business.

Lunch, an info market and networking opportunities will also be part of the casual, fun forum on Oct. 16 at Chances Rim Rock from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration for the day is $45 for those who register before Sept. 30. More information and online registration is available at: albernichamber.ca/events/3486

•••

Jowsey’s Furniture & Mattress has partnered with the West Coast General Hospital Foundation to raise funds for a Panda warmer needed for keeping infants warm at the hospital.

During the month of October, Jowsey’s will host a silent auction featuring donated items from local businesses and Jowsey’s will donate all their delivery fees for the month.

The Panda warmer keeps babies warm and comfortable while still providing easy access for medical caregivers. The compact design allows room for medical staff and families to interact with the baby.

www.jowseys.ca, www.wcghfoundation.com/

•••

Karly Blats is the new full-time Wage Subsidy Coordinator at Alberni Valley Employment Centre. You may recognize her name. Born and raised in Port Alberni, she has worked as a reporter at the Alberni Valley News and most recently at the Parksville Qualicum News.

In today’s labour market, it’s not always easy to find the right staff, and training new employees can be costly and time-consuming. Blats is responsible for helping employers access WorkBC’s Wage Subsidy Program, which can provide financial support to an employer as incentive to hire and provide work experience and skills enhancement to eligible job seekers. The financial subsidy provides the flexibility to train a new employee to fit a business’ needs, and the employer is reimbursed a portion (negotiated amount) of a new employee’s wages to offset the cost of training.

To be eligible for a Wage Subsidy, the position offered must be 35 hours per week to an eligible applicant – but the employer still chooses the right applicant based on their business needs. The ultimate goal of the Wage Subsidy program is regular, full-time employment for the employee.

To learn more about Wage Subsidy eligibility, visit https://avemployment.ca/wage-subsidy-service, or contact Blats at 250-724-4560 ext. 225 or email kblats@avemployment.ca.