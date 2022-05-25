BIZ BEAT: Alberni Valley brewers bring home the bling from Canadian Brewing Awards

A mom who saw a need opens new childcare centre in Port Alberni

By TERESA BIRD

Alberni Valley News

Lisa Peters saw a need in the community for childcare. A mother with young children herself, when the right opportunity came along, she opened Lisa’s Busy Bees Childcare.

Peters’ new centre is located at the Lighthouse Church property on Locke Road in Cherry Creek.

“It’s a great outdoor setting,” says Peters. “I want it to be more of a home away from home, so children feel comfortable away from their families.”

The centre opened the beginning of May and can accommodate eight children ages 30 months to five years, although Peters hopes to add infant care and more staff in the future.

Peters is a certified Early Childhood Educator with five years of experience in the industry and she has two boys of her own.

Peters is planning to host a day camp for up to 20 kids this summer as well. For more information contact Peters at 250-731-6135 or email lisafrombusybeeschildcare@outlook.com.

•••

Congratulations to Jennifer and Mark Norn and their staff at Jowsey’s Furniture and Mattresses, who are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the family-owned store this week!

Stop in at 4957 Johnston Road and say hello, or find them online at jowseys.ca.

•••

A new vintage collectibles shop has opened on lower Johnston Road. Inky Cauldron Vintage has everything from Kenner Star Wars to Murano glassware says a Facebook post from Suzy Q Merriam. The shop is open everyday except Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more info, find them on Facebook.

•••

Jennifer Klassen, owner of Santosha Wellness and Beauty, is settling into her new expanded location at 2975 Third Avenue across from Mini Price. Santosha Wellness & Beauty is an holistic spa offering treatments for relaxation and restoration and specializing in organic skincare and vegan makeup.

Klassen is planning to offer other holistic health practices such as yoga classes in the new space. Santosha Wellness and Beauty is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 250-730-1559 or book online at www.santoshawellbeauty.com.

•••

Alberni Valley breweries brought home hardware from the Canadian Brewing awards in Calgary May 14. Twin City Brewing earned the gold for their Sparkchaser Smoked Red Ale and two silver standings for Tickity Boo British Pale Ale and Dissimulator Doppelbock.

Dog Mountain Brewing earned bronze medals for their Bees! Belgian Ale with Honey and Washed Away Belgian Quad.

