BIZ BEAT: Bosley’s expands in Pacific Rim Centre

Bosley’s Pet Food Plus is adding to their space at Pacific Rim Centre. They are expanding into the vacant space behind the existing store. The expansion will allow Bosley’s to carry more products and expand services to pets and pet owners.

Due to the renovations, Bosely’s will close Thursday Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. and pawdicures will be cancelled that day.

Also, in celebration of Thanksgiving, Bosley’s is collecting donations of food and supplies for Valley Cats during the month of October. www.facebook.com/PortAlberniBosleys

•••

Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA branch manager Irene Towell retired in August and new manager Kaley Pugh has taken on the role. Pugh was welcomed during an open house Sept. 30 that attracted new volunteers and foster homes for the shelter.

But it’s not too late to step up and help. Stop by the shelter on Broughton Street near Canadian Tire to volunteer, foster or adopt! Call 250-723-5269 or see www.facebook.com/bcspca.alberni for the latest news.

•••

Boston Pizza hosted a beer and burger fundraiser and lunch for the riders from Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock in September. More than 60 people attended the fundraiser. Boston Pizza also gave away some prizes over the summer. Chris Folka won a huge tool chest that was part of a promotion during Thunder in the Valley and Logan Henson enjoyed a four-day pass to Sunfest this summer.

•••

Amanda Walton has started Home to Stay Home Care, providing non medical home care service. Walton provides a variety of at-home services including personal care, bathing, meal preparation, light housekeeping, appointments, shopping, exercise, after-surgery care and companionship. To speak with her, call 250-731-4853 or see her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/htshomecare/

•••

The SAN Group has stepped up as title sponsor for the 2019 Community Excellence Awards, hosted by the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce. The 2019 theme is The Love Boat in celebration of the three cruise ships scheduled to visit Port Alberni next year.

•••

The chamber of commerce is offering free lunch and learn workshops in October and November for entrepreneurs and those considering opening a business.

Topics include financial management, managing staff, insuring a business and funding opportunities.

Can’t make it for lunch? Workshops will also be offered in the evening. Call the chamber at 250-724-6535 for more information or to register.

•••

Tim Hortons on lower Johnston Road is closed temporarily while undergoing renovations. Staff members from the flagship store are working shifts at the other two Tims, at 10th Avenue and Redford Street, and the drive-thru behind the Shell gas station at Cherry Creek Road.

“We are doing a major renovation of the location,” says owner Stefanie Weber. “The interior was last renovated in January of 2009 and the exterior look of the building has not changed much since the store opened in 1997 so it’s exciting for us.

“The restaurant will have a completely new color scheme and new furniture and fixtures in the dining room are part of the package as well. We expect to re-open by the end of October and are really looking forward to the updates.”

Teresa Bird is the Alberni Valley News publisher. Do you have a business item you’d like to see included in her monthly Business Beat column? E-mail her at teresa.bird@albernivalleynews.com