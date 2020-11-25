BIZ BEAT: Local businesses need support during holidays

TERESA BIRD

ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

Local businesses need the support of local shoppers this holiday season.

There’s a new virtual shopping mall for those wanting to reduce contacts during COVID-19 restrictions and still support local businesses. Better Buy Port Alberni is a growing collection of more than two dozen Port Alberni businesses, where you can shop online for gift cards and products.

The City of Port Alberni and Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to support local businesses even more by offering three free months on the site to provide an online shopping platform over the holidays.

To shop, visit the website at www.betterbuyportalberni.ca. For businesses interesting in taking part, call the Alberni Chamber at 250-724-6535.

•••

Port Boat House has been named the Top Marine Dealer in Western Canada by North Point Commercial Finance. This award recognizes operational integrity and superior customer service.

Port Boat House has been in business for 40 years and is Port Alberni’s only Five Star Yamaha Dealership and Western Canada’s Largest Ranger Tug and Cutwater Boat dealer. www.portboathouse.com.

•••

Dog Mountain Brewing is growing business during this strange year with wider distribution. They recently added a new canning machine with custom labeller to their brewery on upper Third Avenue so they can provide their small-batch craft beers across Vancouver Island. www.dogmountainbrew.com.

•••

The Fenton Team has opened a new office to serve Tofino and Ucluelet. The new office is located at 11-1636 Penninsula Road in Ucluelet. www.justlistedalberni.ca.

•••

Cloud Nine Collective Wellness has a new location. After a few renovations, owner Rebecca Cameron has moved to 5039 Johnston Road, just one block up from Victoria Quay. Cameron, certified spa therapist, offers relaxation massage and facials.

•••

Bosley’s has been busy giving back to the community. Their annual fundraiser in October raised more than $1,800 for Valley Cats Society. For December, Bosley’s is partnering with the Salvation Army to help out pets during the holidays. They are accepting donations to the pet hampers in store.

Teresa Bird is the Alberni Valley News publisher. E-mail your business tips to her at publisher@albernivalleynews.com.

BusinessPort AlberniSmall Business