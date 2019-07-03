BIZ BEAT: New businesses abound in South Port

Rick Jorgenson has opened Alberni Sports in South Port, across from Quality Foods. SUBMITTED PHOTO

TERESA BIRD

ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

Alberni Sports has quietly opened on the corner of 10th Ave and China Creek Road, across from Quality Foods, and is creating a stir among local athletes and sports fans.

Rick Jorgenson opened Alberni Sports on Super Bowl weekend in February and offers new and used sports equipment, as well as collectibles.

“I want to provide families with new gear and good quality used gear to meet the specifications of the local sports associations,” says Jorgenson. “We have new products in the mid-range for price, often under $100.”

He also offers cash for consignment on good used equipment.

Jorgenson’s store offers equipment for the Big 4: hockey, soccer, slo-pitch and lacrosse, as well as bikes and bike equipment, parts, accessories and repair. He also carries assorted balls: volleyballs, basketballs, etc.

“I don’t buy bikes but I do sell new and used bikes, with trade-ins on a case by case basis,” says Jorgenson.

For sports fans, Jorgenson offers sports cards, jerseys and more. Kids come by afterschool and men drop in when their wives are shopping.

“Jerseys are the jewellery of sports collectibles,” laughs Jorgenson. He also has a “show and tell” section where local collectors share what they have.

Jorgenson is also working with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs to be a ticket vendor for their home games.

Stop by the store from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. 250-588-7543 or www.albernisports.ca.

•••

Mini Price has opened at the corner of Third Ave and Angus. The general and dollar store is owned by Bongkwen Park, who owned a similar store in Colwood for 11 years.

This spring he closed his store there to move to Port Alberni.

“The city is quieter here and I like it,” says Park.

Park has given the large store (which was formerly the Salvation Army Thrift Store) a new paint job and new life as general dollar store with a wide variety of items available.

Mini Price is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

•••

Codfathers Seafood at Harbour Quay is now Codfathers Smokehouse, with a new line of smoked meat products that are already earning accolades.

Dale Leier, owner of Codfathers, says it was time to add to their already iconic smoked salmon.

For smoked seafood, the shop now offers smoked salmon, smoked oysters, smoked mussels and salmeroni (salmon pepperoni). In other meats, Codfather is offering Texas BBQ chicken wings and ribs and beef jerky. The ribs were the recent winners of the rib contest at the Family Food Fest and Friday is the best time to get them fresh from the smoker.

www.codfathers.ca or find out what’s in the smoker on Facebook.

•••

The widely anticipated opening of Brie & Barrel took place on Argyle Street in the iconic Carter Shoes building on June 26. The restaurant is owned by Mayor Sharie Minions and her husband Colin. They also own Bravocados in Tofino. Bravocados Head Chef, Dave Thielmann, will be joining the team in Port Alberni. Much of the food on the menu will be sourced from local farms and suppliers.

“Dave’s passion is handmade pasta and creating specialty dishes,” says the Brie & Barrel Facebook page. “We look forward to pairing Dave’s creations with our great selection of Wine and Whiskey.”

Call 250-724-0010 or find them on Facebook.

•••

Foxglove Consign and Design on upper Argyle Street has new owners. Carolyn and Jim Nienhaus purchased the store in May. The shop offers selective new, used, vintage, retro, refurbished, shabby chic furniture, hats, purses, china, crystal, etc. 778-419-1020 or find them on Facebook.

•••

And also on Argyle, Chic Kids Consignment Boutique has a new location and a new name. They have moved across the street and down the hill a bit to the newly renovated space at 5022 Argyle Street, just two doors down from Full of Beans Play Café (how convenient for busy moms!). The store is now called Halle & Maxi’s Children’s Consignment Boutique and has about four times the floor space of their previous location. The shop offers (and accepts on consignment) new and used items, baby equipment, toys, books and clothing and maternity wear. Call 778-421-5071 or find them on Facebook.

•••

The Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce held their Annual General Meeting in June and elected their new board. The board president is Sarah Jones (Walk the Coast), vice presidents are Carol Anne Phillips (Forever New) and Terry Deakin (INEO), treasurer is Jan Lavertu (Home Hardware) and secretary is Peter Weinhold (Graphics Factory).

Elected to the board as directors are: Teresa Bird (AV News), Carly Bowyer (Smoothology), Michael Moore (Squirrel Systems), Gail Horvath (Port Posh Wash), Lori Kerr (Community Futures), Dave Heinrichs (Alberni District Co-op), Daniel Savard (Swept Away Inn), and Krista McKitrick (Belle’s Haircare).