BIZ BEAT: New ‘cat cottage’ opens in Beaver Creek

Zach Marley, and his brother Noah, are the new owners of the Della Falls Water Taxi. (Website photo)

TERESA BIRD

ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

Mountain View Kitty Cottage & Pet Services is a new cat boarding and grooming business in Beaver Creek. Owner Sheena Lokszyn is a certified veterinarian technician with 15 years experience and specializes in “fear free” cat care.

“We take a different philosophy,” says Lokszyn. “I am trained in fear free care. We want to make it as easy for your pets as possible.”

Mountain View is also a cat grooming facility, but it may take up to twice as long “to go at the cat’s pace.”

The cat boarding house has been designed and built specifically to accommodate cats from up to 18 households in walk-in rooms. The building uses a negative pressure HVAC system and UV light for disinfecting, similar to hospitals.

“There is only one other facility built to this standard on Vancouver Island,” says Lokszyn who was born and raised in Port Alberni.

Next year Lokszyn hopes to add outdoor cat enclosures to the rooms to “keep kitties as happy and comfortable as possible.” For more information call 250-735-1153 or see www.vancouverislandcatboarding.ca.

•••

Port Alberni’s craft breweries are gaining a reputation around British Columbia. Twin City Brewing was named Best Brewery Experience by the BC Ale Trail earlier this month for its popular year-round beers and innovative menu items like hand-stretched pizzas and smoked meat sandwiches. Twin City, which opened in 2017, is part of the BC Ale Trail’s Vancouver Island Part II Ale Trail. www.facebook.com/TwinCityBrew.

Dog Mountain Brewing was also vying for votes for the BC Ale Trail’s Best Brewery Experience award, but lost to their cross-town neighbour. Dog Mountain Brewing, noted for its rooftop patio, is also part of the Vancouver Island Part II Ale Trail. They were also featured on the Cascadian Beer Podcast on Dec. 14, where they conducted a virtual beer flight and conversation. www.facebook.com/dogmountainbrewing.

Alberni Brewing, under construction on Adelaide Street in the former Color Your World building, has been named one of the province’s most anticipated new breweries in B.C. for 2021. The fledgling brewery was written up in the fall/winter 2020 issue of The Growler—B.C.’s craft beer and cider guide. www.facebook.com/AlberniBrewingCompany.

•••

Brothers Zach and Noah Marley are the new owners of Della Falls Water Taxi. The pair offers a water taxiing service that loads and unloads hikers from the Great Central Lake RV resort and marina and transports them 42 kilometres down the lake to the Della Falls trail head. If the hike doesn’t interest you, they also offer tours around the lake with an abundance of knowledge about the area and its wild history. For more information go to www.dellafallswatertaxi.com.

•••

Jennifer Gillard is another new business owner. After several years of working at two local salons, Gillard has opened her own shop. The Shear Lounge is located on Redford Street, next to Divine Nails. Gillard uses Sachajuan hair care products which contain extracts from ocean algae. The Shear Lounge is the exclusive retailer for Sachajuan products in Port Alberni. Call (250) 913-0070 or find them on Facebook.

•••

Former Port Alberni mayor John Douglas has been elected to the board of the Canadian Mental Health Association. Douglas was one of four board members, elected from a field of eight, to serve a three-year term. Douglas currently works for the Port Alberni Shelter Society.

•••

Britz Nail Studio celebrated their first anniversary Dec. 2. Owner Brittanie La’bell specializes in gel nail extensions, freehand artwork and unique designs. Call 780-897-3667 or see her work at www.facebook.com/Britznails.

•••

Sean Parker, advisor with Sunlife Financial, is doing his part to help others during the pandemic. Parker recently donated $2,000 to the Kuu-us Crisis Society. www.sunlife.ca/sean.parker.

•••

Jowsey’s recently donated all their delivery fees for November to Alberni Valley Hospice in memory of long-time employee Rita, who was cared for at Ty Watson House. The total raised was $1,400.

Teresa Bird is the Alberni Valley News publisher. E-mail your business tips to her at publisher@albernivalleynews.com.

Port Alberni



