BIZ BEAT: New summer market opening in Uptown Port Alberni

Celebrate Pet Appreciation Month at Bosley’s

Arrowsmith View Market is the latest incarnation of the summer street market in Port Alberni. Brought to the community by the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Women’s Business Network and area businesses, the market will be held on Upper Third Avenue between Argyle and Angus streets. The market will start June 19 and run for 11 weeks, with the first week free for all vendors. Find more information at albernichamber.ca/visitor-info/the-market or email themarket@albernichamber.ca.

April is Pet Appreciation Month and Bosley’s Port Alberni has teamed up with Valley Cats – Alberni Cat Rescue to raise funds and help find the right Forever Homes for their pets in need. The store will be selling PAWs all month for $2 $5 and $10 and all of the proceeds will go to Valley Cats – Alberni Cat Rescue.

On April 26-28, Bosley’s Port Alberni will be hosting an adoption weekend to help find forever homes for pets in need. Valley Cats – Alberni Cat Rescue will be bringing a selection adoptable cats and kittens to the store from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The goal is to find the right home for each pet. Potential pet owners will have the opportunity to interact and play with the pets and volunteers will be on hand to discuss each pet’s personality, background and individual needs so together you can determine the right fit for your home and lifestyle.

For more information on the adoption event, call Bosley’s at (250) 736-1156.

Have you wondered about the timber frame structure going up next to Alberni Liquor Store on Johnston Road? It’s the showroom of Timber Toybox, a local business that builds timber structures using an engineered building system and local wood.

According to the Timber Toybox website, Les Strachan started the company with one structure built on his property near Sproat Lake in 2017. Strachan brought engineers on board to develop his prototype and a second building was constructed. Now with a manufacturing facility at Sproat Lake, a third perfected prototype is being constructed on the Johnston Road site.

Whether you are looking for a shed or a complex timberframe building, Timber Toolbox can customize their engineered plans to design, build and ship a ready-to assemble building.

www.timbertoybox.ca

Bare Bones is celebrating their 10th anniversary on May 8 with special treats for customers. The iconic fish and chip restaurant in a converted church at the corner of Johnston Road and Elizabeth Street is owned by Steve and A.C. Evans, who came to Port Alberni when they returned to Canada after living in Costa Rica for several years. Kim White manages the restaurant, and is a nominee for the Ambassador of Year Award in the 2019 Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards.

“We just couldn’t do it without Kim,” says Steve.

Find Bare Bones on Facebook or call 250-720-9000.

Slammers Gym is also celebrating an anniversary. The gym at Wallace Street and 6th Avenue was opened five years ago, April 18, by local businessperson Archie Cardinal. Slammers will celebrate the milestone in June.

