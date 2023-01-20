BIZ BEAT: New Year means new businesses in Port Alberni

Anniversaries are being celebrated by both new and established businesses

TERESA BIRD

ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

Cin City Donuts is a new food truck at Clutesi Haven Marina, offering fresh-made mini donuts and hot beverages.

Kiel Crebo and his wife Alejandra Machuca, from the Okanagan, own the food truck but it is being operated locally by Port Alberni resident and Alejandra’s sister Elvia.

The couple is not new to food trucks. They have also have a lemonade stand they take to fairs and events around the province in the summer.

The Cin City Donuts truck is actually an old BC Hydro vehicle that was made into a Greek food truck when the family purchased it.

“We had some mini donut equipment we had used at the Calgary Stampede, so we installed it into the truck to use year around here,” says Crebo.

Even though the truck opened in December, business has been brisk.

“We have had lots of local supports, which has been great,” says Crebo.

The food truck offers mini donuts by the bag or bucket in plain and cinnamon sugar. Or pick a cup of donuts and choose from a variety of gourmet toppings. Coffee, tea and hot chocolate are also on the menu.

The food truck is open Thursday to Monday 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Learn more on their Facebook page at Cin City Donuts Vancouver Island.

•••

A new chapter has opened at Mobius Books with a bakery in the back of the store. The Nook Baked Goods opened last week with offerings of homemade sourdough bread. Cassidy Toso, who owns Mobius Books with husband Ryan, has been baking professionally for more than 10 years and is the talent behind the bakery counter.

“I am starting small with sourdough bread,” says Toso who is a new mom. “I will add some treats, like cookies, as I am able to.”

Visit The Nook Baked Goods at Mobius Books Wednesday to Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

www.mobiusbookstore.ca

•••

Anniversaries are being celebrated by new and established businesses. Boomerangs Café is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Darren and Laura Brown rebranded the previous Miller’s Cafe on Johnson Road to reflect Darren’s background. British born, Darren grew up in Sydney, Australia—hence the name, décor and the offering of kangaroo meat on the menu.

Boomerangs is celebrating with draws for their customers, so stop in to enter.

Find Boomerangs on Facebook or at www.boomerangscafe.com.

•••

Ironworks Café & Creperie celebrated their first year in Port Alberni, down at Harbour Quay on January 7 with special deals on sweet crepes and door prizes. The Port Alberni Ironworks is one of four cafes owned by Dina Stuehler. www.facebook.com/Ironworkscafeandcreperie.

•••

Exciting things are happening over at Royal Lepage – Pacific Rim Realty. Vittoria Solda has become a co-owner in the real estate office located at Victoria Quay. And the Fenton Team announced they have made the Royal Lepage National Chairman’s Club for the sixth consecutive year. www.albernivalleyrealestate.com.

•••

Congratulations are in order for some of the staff at R. Anderson and Associates. Kimberly Babin and Mackenzie Wutke have both successfully passed their CFE or Common Final Examination through CPA Canada. www.andersonassociates.pro.

•••

The Salty Woodsman, owned by Nile Verbrugge, has moved into town, locating on River Road in the old Alberni Charters Building. Check out their specialty food products, including seafood and unique locally-made gift ideas. Special January hours, open Friday to Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. www.facebook.com/nvseafood.

Teresa Bird is the group publisher of the Alberni Valley News, Parksville-Qualicum Beach News and Westerly News. Do you have a business tip for her? E-mail her at teresa.bird@albernivalleynews.com.

BusinessPort Alberni

Darren and Laura Brown are celebrating 10 years of serving Port Alberni at Boomerangs Café. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)