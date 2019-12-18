Scotiabank manager and Rotarian Crystal Knudsen wraps a box of gifts for some one in need this winter. The Rotary Club of Port Alberni packaged 71 gifts. (SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO)

BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni business community spreads holiday cheer

The new Purchased in PA program offers prizes for local shoppers

TERESA BIRD

ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

Local businesses are spreading some holiday cheer with the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce Purchased in PA program.

More than 60 local businesses have donated $100 gift cards that will be awarded as prizes. You can enter at any participating business—just look for the draw box on the counter.

In the meantime, the chamber has purchased $25 gift cards from those businesses and chamber elves are surprising shoppers in those stores. Prizes include gift baskets giveaways throughout December, and up to $3,000 in January. For more information, see www.albernichamber.ca or call 250-724-6535.

•••

Westcoast Home Hardware and Bosley’s are both sharing holiday spirit by reaching out to families in the forest industry who have been affected by the current strike. Home Hardware is offering striking USW members 10 percent off their purchases until Christmas.

“This strike affects everyone and all businesses in our community,” says Jan Lavertu, owner of Westcoast Home Hardware. “We are proud to do our part and give back.”

Bosley’s is also offering 10 percent off all regular priced merchandise and food while this strike continues.

“Please come in with ID to so that we can cross reference it to the list your USW office provided us,” posted Bosley’s on their Facebook page. Please note, this is only offered at the Port Alberni location.

And you might want to drop in to Bosley’s on Dec. 21 to take your own photo of your furbaby with Santa from noon to 4 p.m.

•••

Did you buy a Smile Cookie at Tim Hortons in September? Then you were part of raising more than $2,800 for Literacy Alberni’s Raise A Reader campaign. Money raised in this campaign is put toward literacy programs in the region. Port Alberni Tim Hortons owner Stefanie Weber dropped by Literacy Alberni in November to present a cheque to LAS executive director Graham Hughes.

•••

The WCGH Foundation elected their new board in November. The foundation raises funds for projects and equipment at the hospital. This year they have purchased the Panda Warmer and a state-of-the-art Ultrasound Machine through their efforts.

Anyone who makes a donation of $100 in the fiscal year can become a member of the foundation and vote for the board.

Teresa Bird is the Alberni Valley News publisher. E-mail your business tips to her at publisher@albernivalleynews.com.

Just as your donations purchased this resuscitation doll in 2016, the new WCGHF Board is making a 9-1-1 call for ‘life support’ to their 2019 Holiday Campaign. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)

Stefanie Weber from Tim Hortons in Port Alberni presents Literacy Alberni Society executive director Graham Hughes with a cheque from the Raise a Reader cookie campaign held in September 2019. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)

