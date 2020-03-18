BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni businesses give back to the community

Staff at Buy-Low Foods stand in front of the display of donations for Toonies for Tummies, collected in February and March. The store matched part of the funds donated by customers for a total donation of $1750 for breakfast programs for local schools. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

TERESA BIRD

ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

Belle’s Haircare went the extra mile over the holidays, raising $540 for Literacy Alberni.

Clients purchased a bag for $2 or $5 before Christmas, and then used the bags to fill up on salon products after Christmas. As a thank you, clients received 20 per cent off their purchase. Clients donated $270 and Belle’s Haircare matched the funds for a $540 donation to tutoring programs.

Contact Belle’s at www.belleshaircare.ca or call 778-419-1919. Want to know more about the work of Literacy Alberni? Check out www.literacyalberni.ca.

•••

Buy-Low Foods in Port Alberni has been giving back too, recently donating 100 boxes of food to the Port Alberni Food Bank. And, along with their customers who donated, Buy-Low Foods raised $1,570 for Toonies for Tummies to support school food programs. www.buy-lowfoods.com.

•••

Realtor Vicky Seredick was recognized for her contributions to the community with the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Realtors Care Award. One of the highest honours the VIREB bestows upon members, the Realtors Care Award recognizes realtors who give back and improve the quality of life in their community. Vicky, a realtor with Royal LePage, is an active volunteer in the Alberni Valley and is especially known for her work for the Alberni Junior Baseball Association. Contact Vicky at 250-731-6126 or vickyseredick@royallepage.ca.

•••

And congratulations to Dr. Shaun F Golemba, who was awarded the BC Optometrist of the Year Award by his peers at the BC Doctors of Optometry annual conference in Vancouver.

Dr. Golemba bought Valley Vision in 2005 after extensive training and education in Canada and the U.S. that included specialities in pediatrics and binocular vision. In 2006, a vision training department for those with binocular vision anomalies and learning disorders was added to the Valley Vision practice. Dr. Golemba has renovated and updated the practice to reflect modern optometry technologies, including computerized recording, Eyemaginations educational software, Optomap retinal exams and digital photography.

When he isn’t helping people see better, Dr. Golemba has been active in the local community and has been a guest speaker at several conferences both in Canada and abroad. Call 250-724-0933 or go to www.valleyvisionoptometry.ca.

•••

Alberni Denture Clinic has relocated to 4040 Redford Street, previous location of Healthy Habits. A graduate of the VCC Denturist Program, Jason Kirouac has provided residents of Port Alberni with denture care since 1997. In 2013, Kirouac opened a second office in Courtenay. Island Dentures is a full-service denture clinic offering full dentures, partial dentures, immediate dentures and implant supported dentures, as well as denture relines, rebases and repairs. Contact them at 250-723-1811 or learn more at www.islanddentures.com.

•••

Are you a lacrosse player who has come unstrung? Young entrepreneur Declan Fines can help! He has started his own business, West Coast Strings, to service lacrosse players’ equipment. He has mesh heads for sale as well as an assortment of mesh, sidewalls and shooting strings. Call 250-723-8697.

•••

Teresa Bird is the Alberni Valley News publisher. E-mail your business tips to her at publisher@albernivalleynews.com.

BusinessPort Alberni



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Realtor Vicky Seredick was recognized for her community work with the VIREB Realtors Who Care Award. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)