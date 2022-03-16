BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni businesses show support for Ukraine

Handmade and painted wooden hearts are available for a minimum $5 donation at Westcoast Home Hardware. All funds will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross.(FACEBOOK PHOTO)

BY TERESA BIRD

Alberni Valley News

Local businesses are finding ways to support the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

At Westcoast Home Hardware, owners Jan and Karen Lavertu and their staff are busy creating painted wooden hearts to raise funds. The hearts are available to purchase in-store for a minimum $5 donation.

So far they have raised $2,000 which will be donated to the Red Cross and matched by the federal government.

“One hundred per cent of the money is going to the Red Cross,” says Jan. “Our goal is to raise $5,000. We have made more than 300 hearts and will continue to make them. We recognize that everyday Ukrainian citizens are not giving up so it only seems right that we continue to support them.”

Lavertu added that one customer really brought it home for him.

“A young lady in her 20s from the Ukraine, living in Port Alberni, thanked us not only for raising money but showing the colours of the Ukraine,” says Lavertu. “She told me her father is in the Ukraine army and she worries every minute of the day, sometimes not hearing from him for days.”

•••

Starboard Grill is bringing back their traditional Ukrainian feast March 17 to raise funds for the Ukraine. The meal includes handmade perogies and cabbage rolls along with kovbasa sausage, for $20 per person. A cup of borscht is $5. The meals can be order in-house or are available for takeout hot or cold.

Owner Brad DeClercq says an anonymous donor, as well as generous donations and discounts from suppliers Pete’s Mountain Meats and B and C Foods, means that the proceeds from the $20 meals can be donated.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” says DeClercq. “I get choked up every time I watch the news.”

•••

Black Press, owner of Alberni Valley News has started a Facebook page to support the Ukrainian humanitarian effort. Follow for updates, to leave a message and to access links to donate to the Canadian Red Cross www.facebook.com/UKRAINELOVEFROMCANADA.

•••

Canadian Tire has also stepped up to support Ukraine.

The Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) has decided to pause their Helly Hansen operations in Russia, which include retail stores, eCommerce site and product shipments, said the company on social media.

“We are committing $200,000 to the Red Cross’ Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal and are working with the federal government and settlement agencies to provide up to $500,000 to help support the thousands who will be seeking refuge in Canada,” adds the social media post. “For those who wish to offer support, you can donate directly to the Red Cross at CTC retail locations across the country.”

Teresa Bird is group publisher of the Alberni Valley News, Parksville-Qualicum Beach News and Westerly News. E-mail business tips to Teresa.bird@blackpress.ca.

Alberni ValleyPort AlberniSmall Business