BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni child care centre focuses on nature-based learning

See what else is new with the Port Alberni business community

TERESA BIRD

ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, new businesses have continued to open in Port Alberni as entrepreneurs innovate and seize new opportunities.

Child care comes naturally to Catina Schofield. In November, she realized her dream of opening her own child care centre focused on nature-based learning. Mt. Arrowsmith Childcare is is group care facility located at the First Baptist Church in Cherry Creek.

Schofield has five years experience working in child care, having worked in centres in Vancouver, Nanaimo and Port Alberni. But she has known since high school she wanted to work with children.

“I wanted to be a teacher but discovered while taking courses at North Island College that working with younger children is my passion,” said Schofield.

Schofield applies her own nature-based philosophy to the early learning framework provided by the provincial government.

“It gives children the opportunity to develop curiosity, social interaction and problem-solving skills,” says Schofield. “We spend a lot of time outdoors, lots of nature walks, and we bring nature inside.”

Learn more at www.mt-arrowsmith-childcare.squarespace.com.

•••

Seven years ago, Coral Carniato fell in love with a fitness routine she has turned into a career and business.

“I started poling in 2015 and fell fully head over heels in love,” says Carniato, who has opened Walk on Wind on Roger Street. “I have never been so invested in anything.”

Soon she was teaching pole dancing, aerial hammocks, Russian exotic dance and circus sling. Prior to the pandemic, she was teaching at The Power of Three and connected with people in the community.

“I felt confident opening a studio here because I had already tested the waters,” says Carniato, who commutes over from Qualicum Beach, where the market is pretty saturated. “I am very glad I did choose to come here. There a lot of new people in the community looking for boutique fitness.”

Carniato says adults of any age can benefit from alternative fitness like pole dancing and aerial hammocks.

“Anyone is allowed in any class,” says Carniato. “We have had students in their 50s and 60s, people with hip replacements. We can work around any issues and adapt routines to help people build body strength and awareness as well as confidence.”

For class information go to www.walkonwind.online.

•••

Mobius Books has partnered with Wood School to stock the library with new books. Friends and family of Wood School can go into the store, call, or email orders@mobiusbookstore.ca and buy a book(s) to donate to the Wood School Library. Mobius Books has a wish list to choose books from. After the book is purchased, you can leave it at the store for school staff to pick up, or you can drop it at the school yourself.

A sticker will be placed in each book acknowledging the gift. Donations can also be made in honour of a student, teacher, family, pet or anything else you’d like to dedicate your book to. Mobius Books is giving the educator discount of 15 percent off each purchase.

•••

Port Boat House has been recognized by Yamaha in their new dealer excellence program.

Port Boat House has been awarded Elite status recognizing the dealers offering the best customer experience. To achieve Elite status, Port Boat House went through a year-long performance evaluation of all areas of their business, including customer feedback, online presence, showroom, staff and more. www.portboathouse.com.

BusinessPort Alberni