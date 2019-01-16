BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni pet stores going to the dogs

Dave Blackstone has just completed renovations to his barber shop on Johnston Road to add a shaving station and shampooing sink. SUBMITTED PHOTO

TERESA BIRD

ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

The Alberni Valley will have the cleanest dogs around with two new dog washing facilities in the community.

Animal Ark renovated the back of their store in November to accommodate a walk-up, do-it-yourself dog washing station, complete with towels and shampoos for every pooch. Animal Ark has also added a professional groomer to the services they offer. Nail trimming is Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other grooming is by appointment. 778-421-3698.

Over at Bosley’s at Pacific Rim Mall, a double dog washing station is just part of what’s new in the newly expanded store. Bosley’s renovated the space adjacent to their existing store to almost double their floor space.

“This has been in the works for about year,” said owner Holly Cathcart. “As business grew, so did inventory. Our aisles were getting so narrow some of our customers couldn’t manage them and we were running out of room for product.”

The adjacent space in Pacific Rim Mall had never been occupied, so expanding just made sense. The expanded space has allowed for more products, including raw food, the dog washing stations and Beta fish and aquariums and supplies.

And the expansion has contributed to the local economy too.

“We hired local contractors, some of them are our customers,” said Cathcart.

The new dog washing stations are attracting pet owners from nearby communities in the Parksville Qualicum area. Bosleys has seen steady growth since opening in 2012. In that time, they have increased their staff from three to eight and doubled their charitable donations with more than $30,000 contributed last year. 250-736-1156.

•••

And speaking of dog lovers, Darwin Cole loves dogs—all kinds of dogs, even ones that may be challenging for their owners. So he has started a local business to help dogs and their owners thrive. The Dogs We Love helps dog owners find the expertise they need to live with and love their dogs.

“We help put dog owners in touch with the experts they need to get the job done properly,” said Cole. “We facilitate a meeting of the minds between pet owners and pet professionals.” Call 250-937-7697 for training, support and canine advocacy.

•••

After more than a decade of working in the business of buying gold and silver and collectibles, Rob Bremner is venturing out on his own. Alpha Gold and Silver is located at the old Chinese Canadian Hall on Third Ave in Uptown. Bremner, who was raised in Port Alberni, says he will be buying gold and silver, sports memorabilia, vintage watches and antiques, as well as selling gold, silver and bullion.

Bremner pays on silver and gold using real time pricing and has a Swiss-trained watchmaker and antique experts at his disposal.

Bremner says they also provide no-charge home visits.

“We value the relationship, which is built on honesty and trust,” says Bremner. “We understand the need for confidentiality and quick on time delivery of orders.”

www.alphagoldgroup.com or call 250-731-6407.

•••

Relax on the Run has returned to town with registered massage therapist Kristina Little offering mobile massage services to your home, office or other venue. With more than 10 years of training and experience, Kristina is happy to be back in the Alberni Valley, serving those who need massage but can’t always get out to have one. See more about Kristina and her business on the Business Scene page in the Alberni Valley News. www.relaxontherunmobilespa.com or 250-918-9301.

•••

What do Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg and the CBC have in common? They are among many big names familiar with the work of artist Kyle Miller of TGT Studios.

Miller is known worldwide for his outstanding custom woodwork designs created from local wood in a studio that he shares with Electron Metalworks. Electron Metalworks provides the custom metal work for many of Miller’s designs.

While much of Miller’s work is commissioned by individuals and organizations, he also has items available on his website for order, such as Nixie clocks, wall art and tables.

Interested in a high-end custom piece for your home or office or as a gift? Miller is now booking for spring and summer 2019. Call to arrange a studio visit. 250-730-0530 or www.tgt-studios.com.

•••

Belle’s Haircare at Kingsway and Argyle held a “It’s in the Bag” fundraiser for Literacy Alberni over the holidays that raised $313. Clients were invited to purchase a bag for $5 or $2 dollars for Literacy Alberni. And now those clients have until Feb. 28 to fill the bags with products and styling tools at Belle’s for 20 percent off. Visit www.belleshaircare.ca or call 778-419-1919.

•••

Renovations are almost complete at the Blackstone Barbershop. Dave Blackstone has added a shaving station and shampoo station to become a traditional full-service men’s barbershop. Dave, along with barbers Wayne and Chriss, are looking for another barber to join the team. Training provided for the right person. 250-720-1989.

•••

Royal LePage realtors have been recognized for their efforts in 2018. The annual Royal LePage National Awards are presented to realtors who are top producers. A dozen realtors at the Port Alberni office were recognized including Chris Fenton as a BC Top Ten Team. Esther Fenton, Gary Gray and Maureen Mackenzie earned Diamond Awards; Marilyn Koehle and Sonja Sutton, Directors’ Platinum; Kat Dwolinsky, Dylan Gauthier and Vittoria Solda President’s Gold; Amanda Douglas and Lukh Saran Master Sales; and Dean Wickman Sales Achievement.

•••

Also reaping awards is Coulson Ice Blast, named Most Innovative Industrial Cleaning Tech Company 2019 by Corporate Business Magazine’s Canadian Business Awards. They were also named one of the Top Ten in the Small Business BC Awards for best innovation.

•••

The distinctive lime-green Lime’n Food Truck, which was a fixture at Alberni Valley and other Vancouver Island events a few years ago, was recently spotted in Kitimat, B.C.

Clay and Meloney Edghill, former owners of the food truck, have sold it to someone in the northern B.C. community. Lime’n is destined to become a taco truck in the spring.

Teresa Bird is the Alberni Valley News publisher. Do you have a business item you’d like to see included in her monthly Business Beat column? E-mail her at teresa.bird@albernivalleynews.com.