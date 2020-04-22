Port Alberni’s Chris Fenton of Royal LePage has created a virtual tour of the Alberni Valley Museum. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni realtor creates virtual museum tours

Farmers’ markets keeping people fed during COVID-19 pandemic

TERESA BIRD

ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

Port Alberni realtor Chris Fenton has put the equipment he usually uses for virtual house tours to good use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fenton took Royal LePage’s Matterport camera system to the Alberni Valley Museum to create a virtual tour of the exhibits for people to view from home. You can find the virtual tour at playinpa.ca/museum-2/ — just click on the front door to begin.

www.albernivalleyrealestate.com

•••

Local farmers’ markets are doing what they can to keep local food supplies available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Port Alberni Farmers’ Market at Cherry Creek First Baptist Church is continuing to open on Saturdays with reduced hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Find them on Facebook for updates.

The Spirit Square Farmers’ Market at Harbour Quay is currently closed, but will reopen May 2. Both markets will be focusing on food products only as ordered by the provincial health authority.

Farm gate sales are still available directly from some farmers. A list of local farms providing sales is available at www.avtransitiontown.org/localfood. Check Facebook pages for the individual markets for updates on market activities.

•••

Kevin Osberg has been involved with bicycles his whole life and loves to restore and repair them. He’s opened Bike Wizard by Ozz on Gertrude Street between Pete’s Mountain Meats and Mountain View Bakery. The shop opened at the beginning of April and Osberg (known as Ozz) is providing repairs for cyclists and carries some basic stock for repairs.

He has a passion for restoring vintage bikes, stripping them down and rebuilding them.

“I bring them back to good condition,” says Osberg.

He plans to eventually carry new bicycles as well. The shop is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Call 250-206-2536 or check it out online at www.bikewizardbyozz.org/

•••

Suzanne Dube has returned home after 25 years in Victoria as a financial advisor with Edward Jones. Dube grew up in Port Alberni.

“I left to build a career and the plan was always to retire in Port Alberni,” says Dube. “Then the opportunity came along to open an Edward Jones branch here…so I came home 10 to 15 years earlier. I am super thrilled.”

Dube, who has a masters degree, was a professional fundraiser in Victoria working for charitable organizations. She is looking forward to getting involved with philanthropic projects in her home community. Contact Dube at her home office at 250-217-7329.

•••

Assistance for tourism businesses impacted by COVID-19 is now available through Tourism Vancouver Island. The Vancouver Island Coastal Tourism Resiliency Program will provide Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast tourism businesses with hands-on help and support as they navigate the current COVID-19 crisis, through to their eventual recovery post-pandemic.

The first phase of support will focus on the economic and operational challenges that businesses are facing at this time. Beginning in April, operators will be able to schedule calls with experts in human resources, finance, and business transition. The program will support tourism businesses in navigating the relief and recovery measures and associated applications as they become available.

The program is funded in part by Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICE-T). For more information, see victrp.ca.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. finds seven Alberta oilsands workers with COVID-19

Just Posted

BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni realtor creates virtual museum tours

Farmers’ markets keeping people fed during COVID-19 pandemic

Port Alberni RCMP saluting volunteers

April 19 to 25 is National Volunteer Appreciation Week

Alberni District Fall Fair cancelled due to COVID-19

Fair will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2021 instead, chairperson said

Five Acre Shaker music festival cancelled for 2020

Music festival at McLean Mill National Historic Site still looking to 2021

Port Alberni seniors’ homes working hard to keep COVID-19 at bay

Echo Village, Fir Park Village take drastic steps to prevent coronavirus outbreak

VIDEO: After the Boston Marathon got postponed, two B.C. runners held their own race

How two Langley runners who qualified for the Boston Marathon staged a home-grown event

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

B.C.’s Ride to Conquer Cancer postponed until 2021

2,100 riders had signed up for the massive annual fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation

Guide dogs lack social distancing skills, public asked to assist when necessary

Dogs trained to take most efficient route meaning they could jump the line, brush against people

B.C. boy finds internet fame after 3D printing ear guards for doctors and nurses

Quinn Callander, 12, inadvertently starts international movement

Businesses must be part of the re-opening plan when COVID-19 rules relax: Dr. Henry

Staying home when sick will be key, B.C.’s top doctor says

Woman, horse enjoy a neigh-bourhood stroll down the streets of Qualicum Beach

Empty streets offer chance for alternative transportation

Patients returning to B.C. hospitals as COVID-19 cases level off

Emergency visits rebounding, scheduled surgeries soon

Keep your dog away from postal workers: Canada Post

‘As much as we love our furry friends, they are protective of their home and their family’

Most Read