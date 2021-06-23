BIZ BEAT: Rotary Club of Port Alberni opens drive-thru raffle tickets

TERESA BIRD

ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

Behaviour analyst Laura Harrow and behaviour consultant Jen Coombs have brought their expertise to Port Alberni. Coastal Behaviour Consulting offers a wide range of services to help children and parents navigate behaviour challenges.

The team of professionals at Coastal Behaviour Consulting believe every child and adult has the right to live their best life. They believe that behaviour is communication and that parents are the experts on their child. They work collaboratively with families and teams to provide quality therapy for their children aged three to 19.

The team at Coastal Behaviour Consulting offers functional behavior assessments and design of positive behavior support plans. Individualized, one-on-one treatment is provided in the centre, via telehealth, in the child’s home, at school, and/or in a community setting.

Common age and interest social groups with individualized programing may also be provided.

The team can provide a comprehensive curriculum targeting the improvement of socialization, communication, self-help, play, academics, executive functioning and life skills.

To learn more go to www.coastalbehaviourconsulting.ca.

•••

Hi Grade Learning Academy is a new centre for tutoring and language learning on Argyle Street.

Founded by Chinese businessperson Yan Mei, the centre is offering tutoring for English, math and science. They offer English language classes and summer and winter camps for international students wanting to come to Canada to learn English. They also offer language courses in French and Chinese.

Manager Jeven Lu has been in Canada for 10 years and in Port Alberni for six months. He says Port Alberni is a great place to open a business like this one.

“It is centrally located and peaceful,” says Lu who originally came to Canada from China to attend university.

For more information call 778-421-1666 or go to www.higradelearning.com/en.

•••

Coastal Community Credit Union will occupy must of the new retail space at the corner of Johnston Road and Adelaide Street, says a release from the credit union, which is financing the development project. The Port Alberni Coastal Community Credit Union branch, located on Fourth Avenue, and Coastal Community Insurance Agency located in the Pacific Rim Shopping Centre will both relocate to the new site in summer of 2022.

www.cccu.ca

•••

You know it’s summer when the Port Alberni Rotary Club starts selling their salmon derby raffle tickets. Like everything else though, things are a bit different.

The raffle is a 50/50 and tickets will be sold every Saturday this summer at a drive-by booth in the Scotiabank parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Can’t come by on a Saturday? Drop by Scotiabank, the Alberni Valley News office or the Visitor Information Centre to get yours. Or message the Rotary Club on Facebook for an e-transfer option.

What hasn’t changed? The tickets are still $5, there are just 4,000 tickets and the proceeds go to bursaries and other programs for youth in the Alberni Valley. Find the Rotary Club of Port Alberni on Facebook for more info.

Teresa Bird is the Alberni Valley News publisher. Do you have a business tip you’d like to pass along? E-mail her at publisher@albernivalleynews.com or call her at 250-723-6399.

