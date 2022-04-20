BIZ BEAT: Single candle sparks new small business on Port Alberni’s waterfront

BY TERESA BIRD

Alberni Valley News

In 2019 Kathleen Bodaly saw a candle she liked online and thought, “I could make that,” so she did. As a result, Witchy Woman Supply Co. has become the latest business to open in Spirit Square at Harbour Quay in Port Alberni.

“I decided to jump right in,” says Bodaly, a schoolteacher, born and raised in the Alberni Valley. “I found a candle supply company and ordered 50 pounds. While I was waiting for it I did research and watched YouTube tutorials.”

From there her business grew. Bodaly added bath and body care items and she sold her creations at local farm and craft markets. When the opportunity came to open a small shop at Harbour Quay, she scooped it up, opening March 19, 2022.

Witchy Woman Supply offers handmade products from Bodaly and other local crafters including candles, bath and body, hair accessories, handmade knitted items and jewellery as well as an eclectic collection of antiques, home décor and clothing.

“There is something for everyone,” says Bodaly.

The shop is open Thursdays 4-8 p.m., Fridays 12-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with more hours to be added in the summer. For updates on hours and new products, follow Witchy Woman Supply on Facebook.

•••

Taylor Rodier also saw opportunity at Harbour Quay, opening Flip-it—a small liquidation store—in December. Located next to Blue Door Café, Flip-it offers new items at discounted prices including toys, small appliances, games, home décor, tech accessories, hygiene items and more.

“There is something for everyone,” says Rodier. “ I have been doing liquidation for a long time and I saw an opportunity to offer people better prices for their favourite products and name brands.” The shop is open everyday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find out what is new in store on their Facebook group Flip it CA.

•••

Physiotherapist Sasha Visona is excited about the future of her city and wants to be a part of it with her new clinic, Ridge View Health and Performance.

“It’s exciting to see new opportunities here,” says Visona, who was born and raised in Port Alberni and has been working on Vancouver Island for the last five years. She is happy to return home to family and friends.

The new clinic is a way to support the people of the Alberni Valley.

“The goal is to help people reach their goals with high-quality individual care,” says Visona. “We are on top of the latest techniques and treatments.”

The clinic offers physiotherapy, kinesiology, and athletic therapy with plans to add a registered massage therapist, yoga and more.

“We want to be a one-stop shop that collaborates with caregivers,” says Visona. “We want to empower our patient to take care of their health.”

The clinic, located on Cherry Creek Road next to Fresh Coast Market, is open Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Book online at www.ridgeviewhealth.ca or call 250-731-8929.

•••

Next door at Fresh Coast Market, there has been a change of ownership. Long-time caterer Juanita Erickson has hung up her apron and sold her part of the market to Andi Symchuk. Erickson and her daughter Kara started the market in August 2020. Now after some health issues, Erickson is ready to retire.

Symchuk and Kara Erickson have been friends for more than 15 years and a casual conversation outside Walmart planted the idea of becoming partners. Symchuk has worked for Twin City Brewing, Brie & Barrel and the Fish & Duck Pub and now is bringing her expertise to Fresh Coast Market.

Fresh Coast Market is located on Cherry Creek Road across from the Funk Trunk and offers fresh meals and snacks to grab and go or take and bake from fresh or frozen. Everything is made in-store. The market is open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more at www.freshcoastmarket.ca or on Facebook.

•••

Another business has opened up on Fourth Avenue. Beaufort Barbers is owned by Trish Pavan and boasts four barbers and master colourist and stylist. Pavan has many years working and teaching in the industry. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be booked by messaging at www.facebook.com/albernibarbers.

