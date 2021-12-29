BIZ BEAT: Spirit of giving strong in Port Alberni

The Rotary Club of Port Alberni packed 150 shoeboxes with hygiene items and gifts for the Port Alberni Shelter and ACAWS. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

TERESA BIRD

ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

The spirit of giving has been strong among local businesses during the holiday season.

AV Financial celebrated 10 Days of Christmas on their Facebook page with a $500 donation to 10 local charities. Each day, they posted information about the charity chosen, including their services and contact information, to spread the word about community supports and inspire others to donate as well.

Visit the AV Financial Facebook page to see all 10 charities supported.

•••

R. Anderson and Associates held a door-decorating contest at their office, with the winner earning $500 donated to a charity of their choice. Senior Audit Associate Owen Jones had the winning door, and the West Coast General Hospital Foundation Emergency Department was the recipient of the prize. www.andersonassociates.pro.

•••

Jowsey’s Furniture and Mattresses collected a huge box of food and $210 cash in their annual free delivery food drive in November. www.jowseys.ca.

•••

Steampunk Café collected cash donations, hygiene items and food that were donated to ACAWS and the Salvation Army during their Santa photos in November and December. Keep up with Steampunk on their Facebook page.

•••

The community stepped up to support BC Children’s Hospital with the Festival of Trees out at McLean Mill. Fifteen trees were sponsored and decorated by local businesses and organizations to raise funds for the hospital. Online voting and donations are still being tabulated, but the winner of the festival is the Jericho Road Light Band tree, raising $975. The R. Anderson and Associates tree was a close second, raising $878. An announcement of the total raised will be made in January. www.mcleanmill.ca.

•••

The Rotary Club of Port Alberni packed and wrapped 150 shoeboxes for the Port Alberni Shelter and ACAWS. Each box contained a warm hat, socks, hygiene items and candy. Walk the Coast and Treadsetters provided the shoeboxes for the club to fill. Hygiene items were provided by Soap for Hope and delivered to Port Alberni by Larry McGifford of the Arrowsmith Rotary Club. Learn more about Rotary on their Facebook page.

Teresa Bird is the Alberni Valley News publisher. Do you have a business tip for her? E-mail her at publisher@albernivalleynews.com.

Port Alberni

This door, designed by Owen Jones at R. Anderson and Associates, won an in-house contest and $500 for the WCGH Foundation Emergency Department fund. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)