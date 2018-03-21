BIZ BEAT: The Power of friendship leads to the Power of Three

Holistic health services available at the Studio on Third

Teresa Bird

Alberni Valley News

The power of a friendship between two women has led to the opening of Power of Three.

Jessica Philpott and Tatiana Simpson have been friends and colleagues for more than a decade, and now they are combining their talents with the opening of Power of Three.

The Power of Three is located in the freshly renovated building at Argyle and 3rd Avenue. Philpott and Simpson call it the Studio on 3rd. There is a lot going on inside. The Power of Three includes a day spa, holistic health services and hair salon.

The facility includes the salon, three massage/spa rooms and a larger open room for yoga classes and other activities.

Philpott and Simpson met in Calgary where they worked together. Seven years ago Simpson moved to the island to be closer to family. She discovered Windsong School of Healing in Port Alberni and signed up.

“I realized my favourite thing in business was working with Jessica, so I invited her to come here, get trained and open a spa,” says Simpson. “We have the same values, the same ethics.”

They have worked at several venues in town over the years, as well as at home, but they felt it was time for a permanent location.

“We were holding holistic Sundays at Char’s Landing, showcasing different types of self healing, and realized we needed our own space,” says Philpott. “It was time for a space of our own. We have been working on it for more than a year. It has been really positive, especially from the community, really uplifting and supportive.”

Jan Norman has been providing yoga classes at the studio for a couple of months, but new instructors will be added to the schedule starting March 26. The plan is to run 88 yoga classes a month to start. The goal is 100 classes – including classes for men – by September.

The pair will host their grand opening March 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The evening will include free samplings of their services, including five minute chair massages, hand paraffin dip, yoga classes (7 a.m. – 4 p.m.), and hair feather install. Other discounts, a chance to meet the yoga instructors and a line of yoga clothing and accessories will also be highlighted. For more information, find Power of Three on Facebook or call 778-421-2161.

•••

Looking for unique items that only a military surplus shop can provide? Harreson’s Military International is a new shop on Redford Street that specializes in all genuine issue military clothing for hunting, fishing, camping and street wear. They also carry footwear and safety products.

Harreson Garner has been in the military clothing and gear business on Vancouver Island for 25 years. Visit the shop on Redford, across from Healthy Habits.

•••

Pacific West Home Solutions is celebrating its first anniversary March 24.

Pacific West, located on 3rd Avenue in the former Sears building, offers appliances, mattresses and beds, and works in partnership with United Floors to provide flooring, as well. They also carry Traeger smokers and accessories.

The anniversary will feature specials on appliances and mattresses, draws and food fresh out of the smoker.

•••

Aaron Vissia, certified financial planner and owner of AV Financial was honoured by his peers at London Life recently.

Vissia was recognized as Top Wealth Advisor and Top Associate for 2017 at the London Life Gala in Vancouver. Vissia, his wife Serena, and staffers Kaitlyn Deforest and Donelle Sawyer all attended the event.

Vissia, born and raised in Port Alberni, has been offering financial services in the community for more than 20 years. www.avfinancial.com

•••

Redford Motel and A-1 Alberni Inn are sprucing up for the coming summer season.

The new railings and fresh paint are sure to make visitors feel welcome as they come into town via Redford Street.

•••

Saasin Gifts at Kingsway and Argyle is now Koliber Gifts. The new name is the only thing that has changed, says owner Lily Diotte. The small shop still features souvenirs, gifts and homewares with a First Nations motif. Find Koliber Gifts on Facebook.